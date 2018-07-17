In what is expected to be a breakthrough season for the Kentucky defense, Wildcat seniors Josh Allen and Mike Edwards have been named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award honoring the nation's top defensive player.

Allen, a linebacker, recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as a junior. The Montclair, N.J., native was a second-team All-SEC pick by the Associated Press.

Edwards, a safety from Cincinnati, has 236 career tackles with the Cats and needs only 64 more to become just the 19th player in program history to reach the 300 mark. He would become only the second defensive back to join the club.

As a junior, Edwards led UK with 7.5 tackles per game and four interceptions. Only three other players (Darryl Bishop, 1972; Quentus Cumby, 2002; and Danny Trevathan, 2011) have led the Cats in both categories.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced October 29, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled on November 19. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which airs on December 6, live on ESPN. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 8, 2019.



Chuck Bednarik, former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.