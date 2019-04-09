Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 07:11:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Cats impress four-star OT

Hiowsklagjfxc4dn1t5u
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

The big news for Kentucky football coming out of the weekend was the commitment of four-star Connecticut defensive tackle Lamar Goods, but that's not the only story worth following.Kentucky assista...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}