CatsIllustrated - Cats Illustrated SEC Power Rankings

Here's an updated attempt at ranking the strength of the 14 football teams in the Southeastern Conference.

The rankings are the result of a combination of factors ranging from the total body of work, recent play, quality wins, bad losses, and the eye test.

1. Alabama - This requires no explanation, but we'll spell it out anyway. The Tide just raced away from Georgia and one of the top couple of defenses in college football 41-24 on Saturday. They beat Texas A&M by four touchdowns. Mac Jones is outpacing any of his predecessors in passing stats and those receivers may be impossible to defend at the collegiate level. It's hard to imagine any team on Bama's remaining schedule beating them. They should be undefeated going into the College Football Playoff.

2. Georgia - For a half UGA looked like it was Alabama's equal. That defense is either the best or one of the two best defenses in college football. Kirby Smart has a team that may well prove to be playoff worthy and they still deserve to be top three nationally at least among teams that have played games so far. But Stetson Bennett cannot keep pace with Alabama or Clemson for four quarters so JT Daniels needs to get ready quickly. They also don't have Alabama's receivers.

3. Florida - For the second straight week Florida ranks above A&M even though the Gators have defeated the Aggies. Dan Mullen's team (and Mullen himself) is dealing with COVID and their game against LSU was postponed. The offense is very good. The defense leaves something to be desired. They rank above Texas A&M because the Aggies, in spite of that win against UF, have not looked especially good in their other games.

4. Texas A&M - If you beat Florida and you're 3-1 it's hard not to rank Texas A&M here. They didn't beat Mississippi State as badly as Kentucky did and remember, this is still the team that barely beat Vanderbilt and got trounced by the Crimson Tide. This is not a top-10 team nationally. On a good day they are capable of beating a really good team. On a bad day they will still survive against mediocre teams.

5. Arkansas - Sam Pittman is obviously the early frontrunner for SEC Coach of the Year. The Razorbacks knocked off Ole Miss over the weekend, giving Matt Corral by far his worst game of the season. Arkansas has picked off 10 passes in four games. The Hogs have been sound in almost every facet of the game and opportunistic. This is a team that isn't trying to beat you with smoke and mirrors or by focusing on doing any one thing exceptionally well. They're just balanced and locked in.

6. Kentucky - Kentucky's rise in these power rankings makes sense given the way the last two weeks have gone. There were justified questions about the defense with the 0-2 start but there are no questions about the defense now, after holding MSU and Tennessee to a combined nine points. The offense is toward the bottom of the league, the defense toward the top.

7. South Carolina - Will Muschamp apparently made a great hire in making Mike Bobo his offensive coordinator. Early returns are very good on that side of the ball. South Carolina made some big plays in the second half to pull away from Auburn and the Gamecocks are competitive enough to put a scare into several teams left on their schedule. South Carolina has quietly been one of the nation's big surprises, sort of the NC State of the SEC in that a program that was written off after last year has a new lease on life.

8. Auburn - Gus Malzahn's team has crashed and burned after beating Kentucky in the season opener. It barely survived Arkansas at home in a controversial outcome, looked outmatched against Georgia, and lost to the Gamecocks. There aren't a lot of reasons to be excited about this team other than Tank Bigsby.

9. Ole Miss - Matt Corral has to get back on track and the Arkansas game is probably a good reminder that it's never as good or bad as it seems. Defenses were bound to catch up to him a bit. This offense is still good enough to win games but the defense will not slow down anyone.

10. Tennessee - Jarrett Guarantano is obviously not the answer or the guy to take Tennessee to the next level but the Vols do not have an obvious replacement for him. This team has some talent but there is really no identity or anything to put a scare into a good team.

11. Missouri - The Tigers did not play this week and we'll see them on Saturday against Kentucky. Connor Bazelak put up huge numbers against LSU. Was it fool's gold? This is one of the teams we probably know least about.

12. LSU - The Tigers were 13th in this power poll last week (more on that in a bit) and did not play but moved up just a spot. In such a strange year there is still enough talent and there are enough winnable games for Ed Orgeron's team to move up quite a bit this season. But based on early returns and the unexpected defensive struggles, you can't put a team with losses to MSU and Missouri much higher.

13. Mississippi State - The season opener against LSU looks like the exception. Since then the Bulldogs have been totally shut down by Kentucky, lost by two touchdowns to A&M, and dropped a game to Arkansas. The Air Raid may have another breath of life or two at some point(s) in the season but right now this team is lackluster. We're seeing the lack of receiver talent that was discussed before the season.

14. Vanderbilt - Is anyone really even eager to watch Vanderbilt the rest of the year? Knock on wood, this seems like an auto-win for every team in the conference.