Cats Illustrated's Unofficial UK Football Scholarship Chart

If you're following Kentucky football recruiting or just thinking about the future of the program, the Cats Illustrated Unofficial UK Football Scholarship Chart will be a must as a reference item.

Find out what the forecast is for Kentucky's roster and project where the Cats still need to add help.

Mark Stoops (UK Athletics)
Quarterback
2019 2020 2021 2022

Wilson

Wilson

Clark

Gilmore

Hoak

Hoak

Wood

Scalzo

Clark

Clark

Gilmore

Wood

Wood

Scalzo

Gilmore

Gilmore

Scalzo

Scalzo
Running Back
2019 2020 2021 2022

Snell

Rose

Rodriguez

Rodriguez

Rose

Rodriguez

Smoke

Smoke

King*

Smoke

Tisdale

Tisdale

Rodriguez

Tisdale

Smoke

Tisdale
Wide Receiver
2019 2020 2021 2022

Richardson

Bowden

Hayes

Hayes

Wagner

Thomas

Alexander

Alexander

Bowden

Epps

Oliver

Dailey

Thomas

Ali

Dailey

Crumes

Epps

Hughes

Crumes

Harris

Ali

Hayes

Harris

Hughes

Alexander

Hayes

Oliver

Alexander

Dailey

Oliver

Crumes

Dailey

Harris

Crumes

Harris
Tight End
2019 2020 2021 2022

Rigg

Upshaw

Upshaw

Upshaw

Upshaw

Bates

Bates

Bates

Bates

Ognenovic

Ognenovic

Ognenovic

Ognenovic
Offensive Line
2019 2020 2021 2022

Young

Young

Dolcine

Kinnard*

Stenberg

Jackson

Dotson

Lewis

Wolfe

Price

Watkins

Wilson

Jackson

Fortner

Horsey

Pope

Price

Dolcine

Kinnard

Cox

Fortner

Dotson

Lewis

Dolcine

Watkins

Wilson

Dotson

Horsey

Pope

Watkins

Kinnard

Cox

Horsey

Lewis

Kinnard*

Wilson

Lewis

Pope

Wilson

Cox

Pope

Cox
Defensive Line
2019 2020 2021 2022

Taylor

Looney

Paschal

McCall*

Hoskins

Bohanna

Abadi-Fitzgerald

Mahone

Carter

Paschal

McCall

Hawkins

Ke. Daniel

Abadi-Fitzgerald

Mahone

Butler

Looney

McCall

Hawkins

Gibson

Bohanna

Mahone

Butler

Paschal

Hawkins

Gibson

Abadi-Fitzgerald

Payne


McCall*

Butler

Mahone

Gibson

Hawkins

Payne

Butler

Gibson
Linebacker
2019 2020 2021 2022

Ka. Daniel

Watson

Davis

McDaniel

Watson

Davis

Wright

Wilkins

Davis

Wright

King

Wright

King

Oats

King

Oats

Square

Oats

Square

McDaniel

Square

Bembry

Wilkins

Bembry

McDaniel

McDaniel

Wilkins

Wilkins
Defensive Back
2019 2020 2021 2022

Griffin

Williams

Nesbitt

Garner

D. Williams

Robinson

Corker

Brown

Robinson

Dort

Ajian

Ward

Dort

Nesbitt

Garner

Geiger

Nesbitt

Corker

Brown

Douglass

Corker

Ajian

Ward

Ajian

Garner

Geiger

Garner

Brown

Douglass

Brown

Echols

Echols

Ward

Ward

Geiger

Geiger

Douglass

Douglass
Specialists
2019 2020 2021 2022

Duffy

Duffy

Poore

Poore

McKinniss

McKinniss

Poore

Poore
