Cats Illustrated's Unofficial UK Football Scholarship Chart
If you're following Kentucky football recruiting or just thinking about the future of the program, the Cats Illustrated Unofficial UK Football Scholarship Chart will be a must as a reference item.
Find out what the forecast is for Kentucky's roster and project where the Cats still need to add help.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Wilson
|
Wilson
|
Clark
|
Gilmore
|
Hoak
|
Hoak
|
Wood
|
Scalzo
|
Clark
|
Clark
|
Gilmore
|
Wood
|
Wood
|
Scalzo
|
Gilmore
|
Gilmore
|
Scalzo
|
Scalzo
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Snell
|
Rose
|
Rodriguez
|
Rodriguez
|
Rose
|
Rodriguez
|
Smoke
|
Smoke
|
King*
|
Smoke
|
Tisdale
|
Tisdale
|
Rodriguez
|
Tisdale
|
Smoke
|
Tisdale
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Richardson
|
Bowden
|
Hayes
|
Hayes
|
Wagner
|
Thomas
|
Alexander
|
Alexander
|
Bowden
|
Epps
|
Oliver
|
Dailey
|
Thomas
|
Ali
|
Dailey
|
Crumes
|
Epps
|
Hughes
|
Crumes
|
Harris
|
Ali
|
Hayes
|
Harris
|
Hughes
|
Alexander
|
Hayes
|
Oliver
|
Alexander
|
Dailey
|
Oliver
|
Crumes
|
Dailey
|
Harris
|
Crumes
|
Harris
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Rigg
|
Upshaw
|
Upshaw
|
Upshaw
|
Upshaw
|
Bates
|
Bates
|
Bates
|
Bates
|
Ognenovic
|
Ognenovic
|
Ognenovic
|
Ognenovic
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Young
|
Young
|
Dolcine
|
Kinnard*
|
Stenberg
|
Jackson
|
Dotson
|
Lewis
|
Wolfe
|
Price
|
Watkins
|
Wilson
|
Jackson
|
Fortner
|
Horsey
|
Pope
|
Price
|
Dolcine
|
Kinnard
|
Cox
|
Fortner
|
Dotson
|
Lewis
|
Dolcine
|
Watkins
|
Wilson
|
Dotson
|
Horsey
|
Pope
|
Watkins
|
Kinnard
|
Cox
|
Horsey
|
Lewis
|
Kinnard*
|
Wilson
|
Lewis
|
Pope
|
Wilson
|
Cox
|
Pope
|
Cox
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Taylor
|
Looney
|
Paschal
|
McCall*
|
Hoskins
|
Bohanna
|
Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
Mahone
|
Carter
|
Paschal
|
McCall
|
Hawkins
|
Ke. Daniel
|
Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
Mahone
|
Butler
|
Looney
|
McCall
|
Hawkins
|
Gibson
|
Bohanna
|
Mahone
|
Butler
|
Paschal
|
Hawkins
|
Gibson
|
Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
Payne
|
|
McCall*
|
Butler
|
Mahone
|
Gibson
|
Hawkins
|
Payne
|
Butler
|
Gibson
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Ka. Daniel
|
Watson
|
Davis
|
McDaniel
|
Watson
|
Davis
|
Wright
|
Wilkins
|
Davis
|
Wright
|
King
|
Wright
|
King
|
Oats
|
King
|
Oats
|
Square
|
Oats
|
Square
|
McDaniel
|
Square
|
Bembry
|
Wilkins
|
Bembry
|
McDaniel
|
McDaniel
|
Wilkins
|
Wilkins
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Griffin
|
Williams
|
Nesbitt
|
Garner
|
D. Williams
|
Robinson
|
Corker
|
Brown
|
Robinson
|
Dort
|
Ajian
|
Ward
|
Dort
|
Nesbitt
|
Garner
|
Geiger
|
Nesbitt
|
Corker
|
Brown
|
Douglass
|
Corker
|
Ajian
|
Ward
|
Ajian
|
Garner
|
Geiger
|
Garner
|
Brown
|
Douglass
|
Brown
|
Echols
|
Echols
|
Ward
|
Ward
|
Geiger
|
Geiger
|
Douglass
|
Douglass
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
Duffy
|
Duffy
|
Poore
|
Poore
|
McKinniss
|
McKinniss
|
Poore
|
Poore