Cats Illustrated's Ultimate Roster Breakdown — 2018 Defensive Edition
Cats Illustrated's Ultimate Roster Breakdown previewing the start of fall camp for UK football continues.
The installment on the offense debuted last week and the second part in this three-part series is all about the defense. Once again, in the absence of a formal depth chart to date we'll list every defensive player who is likely to be on the depth chart when it's released or who could reasonably be called upon to play a somewhat significant role during the fall.
|Player
|Status going into 2018's fall camp
|
Quinton Bohanna
|
The Cordova, Tenn., native was one of the surprises of Kentucky's season last year. He was a three-star recruit but ultimately unseated seniors Matt Elam and Naquez Pringle, taking over starting duties at that physically demanding nose position in the SEC. Bohanna didn't stuff the stat sheet but he performed at a solid level at a position that's about occupying blockers and space to free up others. He has the size, the strength and is poised for a nice second year. There seemed to be a turning point in the game against Tennessee, when UK's coaches were impressed with how Bohanna held his own.
|
Josh Paschal
|
Mark Stoops announced this week that Paschal will be out of commission until perhaps the week of the season opener. That's a real setback in terms of Paschal's preparation but the important thing is that he be ready and rust-free when Kentucky travels to Florida in Week 2. Of course, Paschal showed flashes of potential that few freshmen defensive linemen at Kentucky have a year ago. Earlier in the offseason Stoops announced Paschal would move to the defensive line from the Jack position he had previously occupied because he more naturally carries the weight and build of a bigger player. The most hopeful thing about Paschal, so far, is that he has thrived in every position the staff has put him in, from special teams to situational pass rush.
|
T.J. Carter
|
Carter exceeded expectations in 2016 when he played in most of UK's games as a true freshman despite not being one of the higher-ranked recruits in that class. His production improved modestly in 2017, when he didn't exactly have a "breakout" but was one of UK's more consistent contributors week to week and did keep a rotation spot all season. Carter had a four-tackle game against Tennessee and that week marked a month-long stretch when he totaled three tackles for loss - his most production four-week stretch of his college career thus far.
|
Tymere Dubose
|
At this time last year it wasn't at all clear that Dubose would ever make much of an impact for Kentucky, but his well-documented decision to buckle down on and off the field has given him one last opportunity in Lexington. Dubose felt great about his performance in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern so he has something to build on. He's especially important because Kentucky needs a second nose guard behind Bohanna and there aren't obvious candidates behind him.
|
Adrian Middleton
|
Mark Stoops recently said he's expecting Middleton to have a strong season as a senior and he's certainly got experience working in his favor. Middleton has played in 31 games going into 2018. His best game last season was against EMU, when he had a pair of tackles for loss in a 24-20 game that was in doubt throughout. But Middleton was very active throughout the season and his five tackles against Tennessee and six against Louisville were among the more productive overall efforts by UK defensive linemen all season.
|
Kordell Looney
|
Looney is someone Stoops challenged this offseason. The staff has apparently been impressed with Looney's potential and thinks its time for him to make a step forward. He kept his redshirt through what was a promising true freshman season off the field in 2016, and debuted with double-digit tackles (10) last fall. Looney played in all but two of Kentucky's games last year and should have ample playing time this fall.
|
Phil Hoskins
|
UK's coaches have had good things to say about Hoskins, the former JUCO transfer who arrived with three years of eligibility a year ago. Derrick LeBlanc and others have said he's got an enormous amount of energy and has to be reeled in sometimes but that's better than needing to emphasize effort and intensity. Hoskins is an X-Factor for this year's defensive line and he's got a great wingspan for the position.
|
Calvin Taylor
|
Dubbed "Mr. Consistency" by LeBlanc, the 6'9 Taylor does a good job of keeping pad level for someone that tall. The name speaks to the fact that LeBlanc and the staff sees him, as much as anyone, as a defensive lineman who brings the same effort day in, day out.
|
Marquan McCall
|
While Kentucky brought in some talented defensive linemen in the 2018 class it might be difficult for true freshmen to get on the field because so many of last year's contributors are back and should be coming into their own. But the massive McCall is a big-time talent and depending on how camp goes could be someone to watch.
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
Hawkins was a physical force and emotional leader for a state championship team at Chaminade Madonna that sent three players to UK this summer. He's got an advanced body and impressive explosive power
|
Jerquavion Mahone
|
T.J. Carter exceeded expectations as a true freshman. Quinton Bohanna did last year as well. Could Mahone be the next in a line of physically impressive true freshmen to make an impact when few people were expecting one to be made?
|
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
Abadi-Fitzgerald was about as raw as players come when he got to Kentucky last year, having not played much football before. The plan has been for him to get another year of development before expecting too much. We'll quickly see if he might be a year ahead of schedule.
Depth Rating (1-10): 8
Experience Rating (1-10): 8
Potential (1-10): 7.5
Overall Strength (1-10): 6
Explanation: Kentucky's defensive line is one unique group. On the one hand, they have a good number of players who could conceivably come into their own and become very productive players in the SEC. The size, talent and experience levels are all there for many of them. So when you look at depth, experience and potential, there's a lot to like. Balancing the scales is the fact that we still need to see the breakthrough occur. It will be reflected in more pressure, opponent rushing yards and more consistency in those stat categories against better teams. It's possible we could be talking about the defensive line as the surprise group of the year for the team. It's also possible we get to the end of the year and find it in a place that's similar to where it's been for a long time.
|Player
|Status going into 2018's fall camp
|
Jordan Jones
|
Will we see the Jones of 2016, an All-SEC performer who made plays all over the field as one of the league's most explosive defensive players? Or the Jones of last year, whose production was limited by inconsistencies and unpredictability on and off the field? The hotheadedness might be tough to totally shed but if Jones can get back to where he was a year earlier that would be a huge positive. With Eli Brown gone, it needs to happen.
|
Kash Daniel
|
Daniel has paid his dues backing up Courtney Love and will move from what has mostly been a special teams/understudy role to likely starter at Mike. He has the size and traditional tools to fill the position well and the work ethic is certainly there. We'll learn a lot about how Daniel stacks up in the first couple of weeks of the season when he goes from limited reps to a huge presence on the field.
|
Jamin Davis
|
Davis was an ultra-productive high school linebacker who flew under the radar and has impressed in practice and non-game settings at Kentucky. For the last year he's earned the reputation of someone who should be a nice contributor "one day" but could that happen this year?
|
Alex King
|
Kentucky has looked at King in different spots but the depth questions prompted by Love's career ending and Brown's departure make this a better spot for him.
Depth Rating (1-10): 3
Experience Rating (1-10): 4
Potential (1-10): 7
Overall Strength (1-10): 5
Explanation: If Jones is as good as he can be and Daniel doesn't have serious grown pains then the first team could be pretty good. But overall this is a group that comes with a significant number of unknowns and potential problems. There is virtually no proven depth with only one starter returning and the backups being very young and entirely green. Brown's unexpected departure was a significant blow to both the experience and depth of the inside linebacking spots and could force another player or two into action a year before they would otherwise be playing. A whole lot is riding on Jordan Jones keeping it all together for a full season and even that only answers part of what we're asking.
|Players
|Status going into 2018's fall camp
|
Josh Allen
|
Starting with a potential first round pick who's a rising senior with a track record of production, an NFL body and all the attributes you look for? That's pretty good. The only question about Allen is whether this year, unlike last, he can produce at the same level in the second half of the season as he did in the first. He put in the work this offseason to try and remedy that issue and it's one reason he returned to Kentucky, otherwise he would have been drafted.
|
Boogie Watson
|
Watson is one of the more intriguing players on this year's Kentucky defense. He has looked like a player in the brief opportunities he's had. With Denzil Ware and Brown leaving, Watson becomes a de facto first teamer. The reps will be there. The talent is there. Sometimes playing in a pinch is different than having to show consistency over 60 snaps in a game. Nonetheless it's hard not to be excited to see what kind of player Watson can be given what he's done and how gifted he is.
|
Kengera Daniel
|
Daniel is the consummate post-hype sleeper going into his senior season, having gone through a position change and seeing his prospect hype disappear as his eligibility has ticked away. But the way Brad White talked about Daniel in the spring makes it seem like he's not only going to play a lot, but he's someone the staff feels can make a huge difference on the defense. Daniel has 10 tackles to his credit for his entire career to date so there's a disconnect between his the expectations a senior is carrying and what's happened to date.
|
Jordan Wright
|
Periodically the coaching staff has mentioned Wright as a player with a bright future and we've been hearing that occasionally since he arrived. There's no denying the kind of athlete he is, but attaining an SEC-level physicality takes a while. Wright won't enter the season expected to unseat one of these starters but it could be the year when he makes his debut. Spot duty could be perfect for someone still building up his body.
|
Chris Whittaker
|
Whittaker may be in a similar position to Wright's only he's about 10 pounds lighter. Whatever he gives Kentucky this season, as he continues grinding in the S&C program, will probably be a bonus.
Depth Rating (1-10): 5
Experience Rating (1-10): 6
Potential (1-10): 9
Overall Strength (1-10): 7.5
Explanation: Kentucky's outside linebackers have a world of potential if only because they're working with a potential first rounder, but Josh Allen isn't the only reason to be optimistic about what could materialize. Daniel has impressed the coaches, Watson's hype from spring games and spot duty is real, and it's hard not to like the way Brad White comes across as a communicator and teacher of the game. So it's definitely possible that Kentucky's outside linebackers are a major strength that impact games favorably. On the other hand, there is actually not a whole lot of experience outside of Allen and the depth is potentially good but unproven.
|Player
|Status going into 2018's fall camp
|
Derrick Baity
|
If there is one cornerback on Kentucky's roster with the most to gain from a strong 2018 it might be Baity. While he hasn't always played at peak level, when Baity has been locked in he has shown the potential to run stride for stride with almost any receiver in the country with the length and physicality to make life difficult. The question is whether peak Baity will be the one we see the most of this fall. It's been a long time since UK has had a lock down corner. He's probably their best chance for one in 2018.
|
Lonnie Johnson
|
Johnson was recruited to play right away in 2017 and in that respect did not disappoint. He made big plays on special teams but also eventually took Chris Westry's starting job away from him.
|
Chris Westry
|
It seems like ages ago when Westry played so well against South Carolina and receiver Pharoh Cooper in a 2015 road win at Williams-Brice Stadium. It hasn't all been downhill for Westry, but that point in his freshman season was probably the high point of his Kentucky career in terms of personal hype and expectations. The slow but steady decline in expectations doesn't mean Westry is unimportant. He can still be a serviceable defensive back in the SEC and his senior experience is important. He'll be on the field a lot in 2018.
|
Domonique Williams
|
Kentucky recruited Williams not only because the coaches like his talent but because he'll be someone older to potentially step in once the three players listed above leave the program after this year. It would be helpful if Williams can get some game experience this fall. He's capable of playing any position in the secondary including nickel.
|
Cedrick Dort
|
Dort registered four tackles as a freshman in 2017 and was mostly a special teams contributor for Kentucky. The coaches have mentioned him in the past and he seems to be doing fine but there's not a lot out there in terms of detail when it comes to how he's been doing. Even on special teams it was a good sign that Dort earned playing time as a freshman (the extra semester likely helped), even if a redshirt can usually help. He helped pave the way for Lynn Bowden on a huge kickoff return and did see some time in spot duty on defense late in the year.
|
Michael Nesbitt
|
Nesbitt arrived at Kentucky after his stint as a sought-after recruit and when Mark Stoops was asked about his younger defensive backs after the Blue-White game earlier this year Nesbitt was the first one he singled out. It wasn't much, but it was evidence that Stoops has been happy with his progress. Any experience he gets this year will be valuable and he'll be battling for a starting spot in 2019.
|
Stanley Garner
|
Garner was a four-star recruit who got an extra semester after enrolling early. It's probably a lot to expect a true freshman corner to play given who's in front of him in the secondary, but Stoops also spoke highly of Garner after the spring game and said he has come along during his brief time at UK. His length is similar to what UK fans have been used to recently in its cornerbacks.
|
Jamari Brown
|
Brown, like Garner, is a true freshman from Florida with very good size but he didn't get the extra semester and we'll learn more about where he's at during fall camp.
Depth Rating (1-10): 7.5
Experience Rating (1-10): 9.5
Potential (1-10): 8
Overall Strength (1-10): 7
Explanation: It was somewhat surprising to see Kentucky's secondary show so poorly in last year's relevant defensive passing rankings compared to the rest of the country because this was an experienced unit with talent and at least elite size last year. Is this the season when some mature, talented players fully hit their stride and play at the level Kentucky fans have been expecting? In Baity, Westry and Johnson, Kentucky has a trio of long senior corners that won't see anything they haven't seen before. If the pass rush improves their play would benefit greatly. One big question is how much experience the younger players will get this year.
|Players
|Status going into 2018's fall camp
|
Mike Edwards
|
Edwards was one of the Wildcats who opted to return to Lexington after mulling over the possibility of entering the draft. Edwards was Kentucky's leading tackler last year and it wouldn't at all be a surprise if he does that again in 2018. He'll got a well-rounded game in Kentucky's secondary and is one of the more important players on the team, not to mention an All-SEC candidate.
|
Darius West
|
After dealing with a series of injuries that sidelined him for most of his college career before last season, in 2017 West put together a full season of healthy action and was a regular starter at strong safety. There he was an active presence especially against the run as he shook off whatever rust had lingered from time away from live football. Stoops has mentioned that West is relatively inexperienced in spite of his class but he appears poised, for now, to combine experience with health.
|
Jordan Griffin
|
Griffin is one player younger than the current seniors who has already gained extensive game experience in the secondary. He is capable of playing multiple positions on the back part of the defense and that versatility means he should have no problem staying on the field this year. Griffin made 22 tackles last year and picked off a pass against Vanderbilt in one of the secondary's strongest games of the season.
|
Davonte Robinson
|
Robinson will be in the mix for a starting safety position after this season, in all likelihood, and like Griffin he has seen the field quite a bit on defense. Robinson also had a strong game (5 tackles) against Vanderbilt and finished the year with 19 stops after playing in all of Kentucky's games.
|
Tyrell Ajian
|
The whispers around UK's program indicate that Ajian has the potential to be "the next Mike Edwards" in terms of what he's capable of on the field. Ajian redshirted last year but apparently put in some impressive work in practice situations and he will also be battling for a starting role in 2019. It's not easy to see how much playing time he could get this year with a deep defensive backfield full of much older players in front of him, so if Ajian sees much action on defense it probably means he's well ahead of schedule in his development.
|
Yusuf Corker
|
Corker hasn't had his moment on the field yet but as one of Kentucky's top signees from the Class of 2017 who hasn't hit any obvious significant roadblocks he will be one to watch this fall and moving forward. He was one of four Kentucky freshmen, along with Abadi-Fitzgerald, Clevan Thomas and Paschal, who were recognized on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
Depth Rating (1-10): 10
Experience Rating (1-10): 8.5
Potential (1-10): 9
Overall Strength (1-10): 8
Explanation: At this point we pretty much know what Kentucky is getting from Mike Edwards. He doesn't get quite the same level of respect across the conference as some of the league's other top defensive backs but there aren't many a coach would trade him for. If West's experience helps him show improvement then the starting spots appear to be very solid. Griffin would already be starting on a lot of previous Kentucky teams and Stoops and Steven Clinkscale have both already said in the past that he's essentially a starter. The fact that Kentucky also has Robinson, Ajian and Corker is what really makes the depth here very impressive. On paper the safety position(s) appear to be the deepest on the team.