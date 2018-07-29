Quinton Bohanna The Cordova, Tenn., native was one of the surprises of Kentucky's season last year. He was a three-star recruit but ultimately unseated seniors Matt Elam and Naquez Pringle, taking over starting duties at that physically demanding nose position in the SEC. Bohanna didn't stuff the stat sheet but he performed at a solid level at a position that's about occupying blockers and space to free up others. He has the size, the strength and is poised for a nice second year. There seemed to be a turning point in the game against Tennessee, when UK's coaches were impressed with how Bohanna held his own.

Josh Paschal Mark Stoops announced this week that Paschal will be out of commission until perhaps the week of the season opener. That's a real setback in terms of Paschal's preparation but the important thing is that he be ready and rust-free when Kentucky travels to Florida in Week 2. Of course, Paschal showed flashes of potential that few freshmen defensive linemen at Kentucky have a year ago. Earlier in the offseason Stoops announced Paschal would move to the defensive line from the Jack position he had previously occupied because he more naturally carries the weight and build of a bigger player. The most hopeful thing about Paschal, so far, is that he has thrived in every position the staff has put him in, from special teams to situational pass rush.

T.J. Carter Carter exceeded expectations in 2016 when he played in most of UK's games as a true freshman despite not being one of the higher-ranked recruits in that class. His production improved modestly in 2017, when he didn't exactly have a "breakout" but was one of UK's more consistent contributors week to week and did keep a rotation spot all season. Carter had a four-tackle game against Tennessee and that week marked a month-long stretch when he totaled three tackles for loss - his most production four-week stretch of his college career thus far.

Tymere Dubose At this time last year it wasn't at all clear that Dubose would ever make much of an impact for Kentucky, but his well-documented decision to buckle down on and off the field has given him one last opportunity in Lexington. Dubose felt great about his performance in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern so he has something to build on. He's especially important because Kentucky needs a second nose guard behind Bohanna and there aren't obvious candidates behind him.

Adrian Middleton Mark Stoops recently said he's expecting Middleton to have a strong season as a senior and he's certainly got experience working in his favor. Middleton has played in 31 games going into 2018. His best game last season was against EMU, when he had a pair of tackles for loss in a 24-20 game that was in doubt throughout. But Middleton was very active throughout the season and his five tackles against Tennessee and six against Louisville were among the more productive overall efforts by UK defensive linemen all season.

Kordell Looney Looney is someone Stoops challenged this offseason. The staff has apparently been impressed with Looney's potential and thinks its time for him to make a step forward. He kept his redshirt through what was a promising true freshman season off the field in 2016, and debuted with double-digit tackles (10) last fall. Looney played in all but two of Kentucky's games last year and should have ample playing time this fall.

Phil Hoskins UK's coaches have had good things to say about Hoskins, the former JUCO transfer who arrived with three years of eligibility a year ago. Derrick LeBlanc and others have said he's got an enormous amount of energy and has to be reeled in sometimes but that's better than needing to emphasize effort and intensity. Hoskins is an X-Factor for this year's defensive line and he's got a great wingspan for the position.

Calvin Taylor Dubbed "Mr. Consistency" by LeBlanc, the 6'9 Taylor does a good job of keeping pad level for someone that tall. The name speaks to the fact that LeBlanc and the staff sees him, as much as anyone, as a defensive lineman who brings the same effort day in, day out.

Marquan McCall While Kentucky brought in some talented defensive linemen in the 2018 class it might be difficult for true freshmen to get on the field because so many of last year's contributors are back and should be coming into their own. But the massive McCall is a big-time talent and depending on how camp goes could be someone to watch.

Davoan Hawkins Hawkins was a physical force and emotional leader for a state championship team at Chaminade Madonna that sent three players to UK this summer. He's got an advanced body and impressive explosive power

Jerquavion Mahone T.J. Carter exceeded expectations as a true freshman. Quinton Bohanna did last year as well. Could Mahone be the next in a line of physically impressive true freshmen to make an impact when few people were expecting one to be made?