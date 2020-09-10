CatsIllustrated - Cats Illustrated's travel schedule for the high school football season

In an effort to expand Cats Illustrated's coverage of the fall football season and the recruiting scene that's relevant to Mark Stoops' program the site will be sending folks on the road to cover a number of games and players that Kentucky fans will be interested in.

Here's a look at our tentative travel and coverage schedule for the next three weeks of the 2020 season.

You can expect exclusive photo galleries, player interviews, and scouting reports that give you a unique view of what's happening on prep gridirons and what it means for Kentucky.

September 11: North Hardin at Frederick Douglass

With the start of the football season in flux and with games cancelled in Kentucky, North Hardin-Frederick Douglass is something to celebrate.

We'll be watching four-star Kentucky offensive guard commitment Jager Burton and four-star Kentucky receiver commitment Dekel Crowdus for Frederick Douglass. At the same time we'll be watching three-star Kentucky commitments La'Vell Wright and Jordan Lovett, with the running back and safety starring for North Hardin.

We've spoken at length with those players and their coaches in recent weeks and months so it will primarily be a great opportunity to see what those players can do after an unconventional offseason in a great game to kick off the season.

We'll also be paying close attention to other players with Kentucky offers in the game. Among those players: 2022 Kentucky legacy and receiver Dane Key, 2022 defensive back Ty Bryant, 2023 offensive lineman Trevon Alexander, and 2023 prospect Thomas Bryant, who is committed to UofL's baseball program.

September 18: Strongville at Euclid (Ohio)

Cats Illustrated plans to be at Euclid with the primary aim being an opportunity to check out 2021 Kentucky wide receiver commitment Armond Scott. He has a chance to be in the conversation for a fourth star with a strong senior season and hopefully we'll get more clarity on just how strong his commitment to the Wildcats might be.

Kentucky has also extended offers to 2022 prospects Claishon Ivory and Blake Miller, who should be playing in the game.

September 25: Springfield (Ohio) vs. Springboro

Springfield is coached by former Kentucky player Moe Douglass and the school has been good to UK of late, sending several players to Mark Stoops' program.

Once again it is home to players of interest for the Wildcats, including offer recipients like 2022 prospects Tesean Smoot and Delian Bradley as well as 2023 prospect Anthony Brown.

September 26: Walsh Jesuit at Lake Catholic

Our primary purpose in covering this game between two Catholic high schools is offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh, a 2021 commitment for Kentucky.

Wohlabaugh has been an intriguing player for the Cats' future. He comes from good football stock and already looks excellent on film in the first part of the 2020 season.

October 2: Mason vs Sycamore (Ohio)

One week after checking out Wohlabaugh, Cats Illustrated will be on the road to watch Paul Rodriguez, the other 2021 offensive lineman from Ohio who is committed to Kentucky.

Stay tuned as we may be adding more games to our coverage slate, but that should be a nice start for the next three-plus weeks.