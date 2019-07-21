Publisher Justin Rowland, managing editor Jeff Drummond and special contributor Travis Graf lay out their predicted order of finish for both the SEC East and West and more right here below.

Drummond: Barring some major surprises, it's hard to envision a scenario in which the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide do not clash for league bragging rights once again in Atlanta. I have the closest challenger in each division a full two games behind both of the favorites. I see the title game as something of a toss-up entering the season. I'm going to take UGA in what would likely be considered a slight upset. The Silver Britches have one of the most complete teams in the nation. I don't see a potential weakness anywhere.

Graf: The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have split the last two SEC Championship meetings, and they’ll have a chance to meet again this year as those two teams just completely outclass the rest of the SEC in a lot of areas. You can argue that Kentucky and Missouri are not the next two best teams in the East, but both have favorable schedules. There will only be one really bad team in the league this season and that’s Ole Miss as they start to rebuild.

Rowland: It looks like UGA-Alabama for the SEC title game yet again, although I would caution that the Bulldogs have to play several teams coming off bye weeks in the middle and second half of their schedule. LSU looks like the clear cut third best team in the league, in my mind, with several teams of similar statures after that.

SEC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Drummond: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama -- It's tough for a wide receiver to win this award in the SEC, whose voters often find it difficult to look beyond the best quarterback or running back, but Jeudy is an amazing offensive weapon, and he's got Tua Tagovailoa back to deliver picture-perfect strikes to him. Jeudy caught a whopping 14 of Tagovailoa's 43 touchdown passes last season. Nobody had any answers for the guy.

Graf: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama -- Tagovailoa is the second best quarterback in the country, ahead of everyone not named Trevor Lawrence. The junior threw for 43 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his first season as a starter in 2018, resulting in a QB Rating of 199.4. He returns weapons Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Those four combined for 38 touchdowns in 2018.

Rowland: Tagavailoa -- I'll throw my support behind Travis' pick. After the way last season ended, Alabama will be on a mission all season and Tagavailoa will put up video game numbers.

SEC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Drummond: Derrick Brown, Auburn -- This one could come down to a D-Line battle between Brown and Alabama rival Raekwon Davis. Whoever winds up causing the most havoc behind the line of scrimmage in the pass-happy West could end up taking home the award. Brown has a ton of proven, experienced help lined up next to him on the Tigers' D-Line, so I'm going with him.

Graf: Derrick Brown, Auburn -- Brown is a projected top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft and is surrounded by talent on the Tigers’ defensive line. Opposing offensive coordinators won’t be able to single him out. The 325 pound senior accounted for 48 tackles, 10.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2018.

Rowland: Grant Delpit, LSU -- As only a sophomore last year Delpit had 74 tackles, five interceptions, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, establishing himself as one of the top defensive playmakers in the SEC. He will go down as the next great defensive back from LSU.

SEC COACH OF THE YEAR

Drummond: Kirby Smart, UGA. The apprentice takes down the master in the league championship game and takes aim at the Bulldogs' first national title since 1980. Smart has a hungry team and a complete roster to make it happen.

Graf: Nick Saban, Alabama -- A ticked off Saban is a scary thing, and that’s exactly what you’ll see in 2019. Clemson flat out embarrassed the Tide in the championship game, causing people to raise the question “Is Clemson now the “it” school?” on social media as well as television. Saban will have his squad coming for people’s throats this season and I have them running the table all the way to the playoffs.

Rowland: Barry Odom, Missouri -- I'm not sure Mizzou finishing 9-3 would absolutely be enough to win Odom Coach of the Year honors, but it might be and the Tigers' schedule sets up for them to start the year very strong. By midseason I expect them to have a lofty national ranking and they might not relinquish it.