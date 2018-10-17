Ticker
Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-Vandy preview

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Chris Lee of VandySports.com joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group to help preview Kentucky-Vanderbilt.

- What's going wrong for the 'Dores in their current stretch of four losses in five games?

- Quarterback Kyle Shurmur is struggling;

- Why Kentucky is a bad matchup for Vanderbilt;

- Talking SEC basketball and a Vandy team with an influx of talent


{{ article.author_name }}