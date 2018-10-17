If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

Chris Lee of VandySports.com joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group to help preview Kentucky-Vanderbilt.

- What's going wrong for the 'Dores in their current stretch of four losses in five games?

- Quarterback Kyle Shurmur is struggling;

- Why Kentucky is a bad matchup for Vanderbilt;

- Talking SEC basketball and a Vandy team with an influx of talent