Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-UGA Preview

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group to help break down the weekend's SEC East-deciding game.

Included:

- A discussion of Jake Fromm's season to date and what makes UGA's passing game so difficult to defend;

- An injury/health update on the Bulldogs coming into the game;

- Where Georgia's defense has struggled and why that might bode well for Kentucky;

- How many UGA fans will file into Kroger Field?

- Kirby Smart and UGA players' great respect for Kentucky.


