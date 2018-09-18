Ticker
Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-MSU preview

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond look back on last weekend's win, which moved Kentucky to 3-0, and preview UK-Mississippi State:

- What Kentucky must do to have a chance against the Bulldogs;

- What the game means in the grand scheme;

- What makes Mississippi State a daunting opponent;

- What Kentucky did well (and didn't) against the Racers


