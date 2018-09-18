Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-MSU preview
Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond look back on last weekend's win, which moved Kentucky to 3-0, and preview UK-Mississippi State:
- What Kentucky must do to have a chance against the Bulldogs;
- What the game means in the grand scheme;
- What makes Mississippi State a daunting opponent;
- What Kentucky did well (and didn't) against the Racers