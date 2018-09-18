If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond look back on last weekend's win, which moved Kentucky to 3-0, and preview UK-Mississippi State:

- What Kentucky must do to have a chance against the Bulldogs;

- What the game means in the grand scheme;

- What makes Mississippi State a daunting opponent;

- What Kentucky did well (and didn't) against the Racers