Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-Mizzou Preview

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

This week's episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group features a guest appearance from Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com.

Among the topics discussed:

- Drew Lock's struggles against SEC defenses;

- How the Cats and Tigers match up;

- That 7-point spread in favor of Mizzou;

- Jontay Porter's season ending injury and Missouri's basketball team;

- Barry Odom's standing with the Tiger fan base


