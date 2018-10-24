Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: UK-Mizzou Preview
This week's episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group features a guest appearance from Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com.
Among the topics discussed:
- Drew Lock's struggles against SEC defenses;
- How the Cats and Tigers match up;
- That 7-point spread in favor of Mizzou;
- Jontay Porter's season ending injury and Missouri's basketball team;
- Barry Odom's standing with the Tiger fan base