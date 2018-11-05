If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

Kentucky and Duke tip off the college basketball season in style Tuesday night in Indianapolis and Cats Illustrated is getting you ready.

Brian McLawhorn of Devils Illustrated joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group to help preview the UK-Duke game.

Topics include:

- The matchup problems Kentucky and Duke present for one another;

- Both publishers make predictions on the game;

- What Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones and others have shown early in their Duke exhibition careers;

- What kind of game can we expect?

Also, parting shots on UK-UGA.