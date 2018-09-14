Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group (9/14)
In today's episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group publisher Justin Rowland flies solo.
Topics include:
- Danny Clark's dad with a not-so-cryptic reference to a transfer possibility;
- Looking back on Kentucky's big win at Florida;
- Previewing UK-Murray State;
- Recruiting rundown