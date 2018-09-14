If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

In today's episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group publisher Justin Rowland flies solo.

Topics include:

- Danny Clark's dad with a not-so-cryptic reference to a transfer possibility;

- Looking back on Kentucky's big win at Florida;

- Previewing UK-Murray State;

- Recruiting rundown