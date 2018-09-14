Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 13:30:50 -0500') }} football

Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group (9/14)

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In today's episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group publisher Justin Rowland flies solo.

Topics include:

- Danny Clark's dad with a not-so-cryptic reference to a transfer possibility;

- Looking back on Kentucky's big win at Florida;

- Previewing UK-Murray State;

- Recruiting rundown


