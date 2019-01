Travis Graf joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast for a brief recap of the Citrus Bowl and a remarkable 10-3 season for Kentucky's football program.

Topics include:

- How Kentucky might replace Benny Snell and Josh Allen;

- How Mark Stoops has built the program from the ground up;

- Recruiting and how the Cats might close;

- Lynn Bowden's emergence;

- What the future holds for the Wildcats;

... and much more