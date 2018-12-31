David Sisk joins the Cats Illustrated Podcast with his unique coach's view on Kentucky's big recent basketball wins as well as his recruiting insight.

Topics include:

- The evolution of Ashton Hagans at point guard;

- Why this team appears to be turning the corner;

- Winning games in different ways;

- Where things stand with Anthony Edwards and Matthew Hurt

... and much more.

Note: Apologies for any connectivity issues during our conversation.