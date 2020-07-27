Cats Illustrated Offensive Scholarship Chart
With Kentucky football set to begin preparations for the 2020 college football season very soon Cats Illustrated is taking a big picture overview of the roster.Here's our unofficial scholarship cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news