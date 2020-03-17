Cats Illustrated Mock UK Football Draft: The Final Rounds
Cats Illustrated's Mock UK Football Draft wraps up today with the final two rounds.
ROUND 23
Travis Graf (Pick 67): BRENDEN BATES
"Once again, I was willing to wait to draft my tight end to fit my team’s needs. Under Mark Stoops, the tight end isn’t targeted at a consistent rate in the passing game, so I’m going to use Brendan Bates as a sixth offensive lineman more than anything, since run blocking is his strongest attribute."
Justin Rowland (Pick 68): OCTAVIOUS OXENDINE
"This pick ensures that Josh Paschal will be an outside linebacker for me. Oxendine joins a defensive line that includes Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Davoan Hawkins, and Cavon Butler. That's a very physical group that could be stout against the run. In a freshman class full of four-star defensive linemen, Oxendine is an early enrollee and the biggest brute of the bunch."
Jeff Drummond (Pick 69): IZAYAH CUMMINGS
"I've got a good one to round out my receiver corps. The former Louisville Male standout is a guy who really has the UK staff excited. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Cummings is a big target and a matchup nightmare for smaller DBs with his size advantage and close to a 40-inch vertical. He had 55 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Male."
ROUND 24
Drummond (Pick 70): DEONDRE BUFORD
"I close out Team Drummond with my final offensive lineman, and to put some perspective on just how well the UK staff has recruited and built depth in the program, it's not an unknown guy. Buford, who enrolled in January, was a four-star prospect out of Detroit and considered to be one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country. There's a reason why he had a long scholarship list that included the likes of Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, and Miami. I love how he describes himself in his UK bio: "Physical, smart, and dominant."
Rowland (Pick 71): KALIL BRANHAM
"There aren't many receivers left but I'll scoop up another early enrollee who should be an excellent locker room guy and a strong blocker."
Graf (Pick 72): TAE CRUMES
"Crumes only saw action in one game last season, not being able to show much in his freshman season due to wide receiver depth and a weird quarterback situation. The coaches have always liked Crumes’ ability to take the top off of a defense with his elite speed, previously posting a sub-4.4 in his forty-yard dash time. Crumes had a stellar senior season in Kentucky’s highest division of high school football, scoring 14 touchdowns through the air and accounting for 877 yards on 42 receptions."
ROSTER CHECKS
Team Graf
OL Drake Jackson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Boogie Watson
OL Luke Fortner
WR Josh Ali
DL Phil Hoskins
DL Marquan McCall
DB Cedrick Dort
OL Kenneth Horsey
LB JJ Weaver
DL Kordell Looney
WR Michael Drennen
OL Jeremy Flax
LB Jared Casey
WR Isaiah Epps
LB KD McDaniel
RB Jutahn McClain
DB Tyrell Ajian
OL Eli Cox
DB Jalen Geiger
WR Earnest Sanders
QB Beau Allen
TE Brenden Bates
WR Tae Crumes
Team Rowland
QB Terry Wilson
OL Landon Young
DL/LB Josh Paschal
LB Jamin Davis
DB Brandin Echols
RB Kavosiey Smoke
LB Jordan Wright
OL Naasir Watkins
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Quandre Mosely
DL Davoan Hawkins
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
TE Keaton Upshaw
WR Clevan Thomas
WR Bryce Oliver
OL Nick Lewis
DB Taj Dodson
RB Travis Tisdale
DL Cavon Butler
OL Jake Pope
WR B.J. Alexander
DL Octavious Oxendine
WR Kalil Branham
Team Drummond
OL Darian Kinnard
DL Quinton Bohanna
LB DeAndre Square
LB Chris Oats
RB AJ Rose
RB Chris Rodriguez
DB Kelvin Joseph
DL Justin Rogers
TE Justin Rigg
OL Quintin Wilson
DB Jamari Brown
DB Moses Douglass
QB Sawyer Smith
LB Xavier Peters
DB MJ Devonshire
WR Allen Dailey
OL John Young
OL RJ Adams
LB Marquez Bembry
DL Qua Mahone
WR Demarcus Harris
WR Akeem Hayes
OL Deondre Buford
WR Izayah Cummings