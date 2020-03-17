Cats Illustrated's Mock UK Football Draft wraps up today with the final two rounds.

ROUND 23

Travis Graf (Pick 67): BRENDEN BATES

"Once again, I was willing to wait to draft my tight end to fit my team’s needs. Under Mark Stoops, the tight end isn’t targeted at a consistent rate in the passing game, so I’m going to use Brendan Bates as a sixth offensive lineman more than anything, since run blocking is his strongest attribute."

Justin Rowland (Pick 68): OCTAVIOUS OXENDINE

"This pick ensures that Josh Paschal will be an outside linebacker for me. Oxendine joins a defensive line that includes Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Davoan Hawkins, and Cavon Butler. That's a very physical group that could be stout against the run. In a freshman class full of four-star defensive linemen, Oxendine is an early enrollee and the biggest brute of the bunch."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 69): IZAYAH CUMMINGS

"I've got a good one to round out my receiver corps. The former Louisville Male standout is a guy who really has the UK staff excited. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Cummings is a big target and a matchup nightmare for smaller DBs with his size advantage and close to a 40-inch vertical. He had 55 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Male."

ROUND 24

Drummond (Pick 70): DEONDRE BUFORD

"I close out Team Drummond with my final offensive lineman, and to put some perspective on just how well the UK staff has recruited and built depth in the program, it's not an unknown guy. Buford, who enrolled in January, was a four-star prospect out of Detroit and considered to be one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country. There's a reason why he had a long scholarship list that included the likes of Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, and Miami. I love how he describes himself in his UK bio: "Physical, smart, and dominant."

Rowland (Pick 71): KALIL BRANHAM

"There aren't many receivers left but I'll scoop up another early enrollee who should be an excellent locker room guy and a strong blocker."

Graf (Pick 72): TAE CRUMES

"Crumes only saw action in one game last season, not being able to show much in his freshman season due to wide receiver depth and a weird quarterback situation. The coaches have always liked Crumes’ ability to take the top off of a defense with his elite speed, previously posting a sub-4.4 in his forty-yard dash time. Crumes had a stellar senior season in Kentucky’s highest division of high school football, scoring 14 touchdowns through the air and accounting for 877 yards on 42 receptions."





ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

WR Josh Ali

DL Phil Hoskins

DL Marquan McCall

DB Cedrick Dort

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB JJ Weaver

DL Kordell Looney

WR Michael Drennen

OL Jeremy Flax

LB Jared Casey

WR Isaiah Epps

LB KD McDaniel

RB Jutahn McClain

DB Tyrell Ajian

OL Eli Cox

DB Jalen Geiger

WR Earnest Sanders

QB Beau Allen

TE Brenden Bates

WR Tae Crumes

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

DB Brandin Echols

RB Kavosiey Smoke

LB Jordan Wright

OL Naasir Watkins

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Quandre Mosely

DL Davoan Hawkins

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

TE Keaton Upshaw

WR Clevan Thomas

WR Bryce Oliver

OL Nick Lewis

DB Taj Dodson

RB Travis Tisdale

DL Cavon Butler

OL Jake Pope

WR B.J. Alexander

DL Octavious Oxendine

WR Kalil Branham

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats

RB AJ Rose

RB Chris Rodriguez

DB Kelvin Joseph

DL Justin Rogers

TE Justin Rigg

OL Quintin Wilson

DB Jamari Brown

DB Moses Douglass

QB Sawyer Smith

LB Xavier Peters

DB MJ Devonshire

WR Allen Dailey

OL John Young

OL RJ Adams

LB Marquez Bembry

DL Qua Mahone

WR Demarcus Harris

WR Akeem Hayes

OL Deondre Buford

WR Izayah Cummings