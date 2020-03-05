Cats Illustrated Mock UK Football Draft: Rounds 15 & 16
Drafts aren't always about taking players exactly where they should go based on production or how good they are. They're also about making sure you don't get left out at key positions.
Along those lines, there was a run on receivers in Rounds 15 & 16.
ROUND 15
Travis Graf (Pick 43): ISAIAH EPPS
"I have already drafted receivers Josh Ali and Michael Drennen, but neither necessarily takes the top off of the defense. Epps will add that dynamic to my offense. Coming off of a redshirt season due to injury, a lot of people forget about the near misses with Terry Wilson and the deep ball in 2018. Epps himself is pretty much forgotten amongst the fan base, but he’ll be one of Kentucky’s too receiving options in 2020."
Justin Rowland (Pick 44): CLEVAN THOMAS
"Clevan Thomas is never really talked about as someone who could be a breakout candidate at receiver but he should be one of the Cats' top pass-catchers this year. He can excel on crossing patterns, getting into the flat, and as someone who moves the chains and is a reliable safety valve. Thomas became the starter at slot when Lynn Bowden moved to quarterback and he'll remain there as a very experienced player and now one with a passer getting the ball to him."
Jeff Drummond (Pick 45): MJ DEVONSHIRE
"Devonshire is a kid who I thought was going to play a lot last year straight out of high school. The UK coaching staff could not stop raving about him on signing day and into fall camp. The Cats had great depth in the secondary, though, so there was no need to rush him onto the field. With another year under his belt, the redshirt freshman from Pennsylvania should be ready to break out. He's versatile enough to play any spot in the secondary, and he's got ball skills and hands like a receiver. He may also show up eventually on special teams as a return man."
ROUND 16
Drummond (Pick 46): ALLEN DAILEY
"From a physical tools standpoint, it's hard to find someone on UK's receiver corps more impressive than the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Dailey. The Alabama native played in 13 games as a sophomore, catching seven passes for 75 yards. I think those numbers would have been much higher had the Cats not experienced catastrophic injuries at quarterback. (Remember, Dailey had an eye-popping 80 receptions for 1,441 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior in high school.) His physicality also shows up in the run game. He's one of UK's best blockers at that position, a trait that endears him to Eddie Gran & Co."
Rowland (Pick 47): BRYCE OLIVER
"I had not addressed wide receiver and these last two rounds have been about doing that, lest I squander the foundation I had built with Wilson, two of UK's three top tackles, and Upshaw. Dating back to the spring a year ago the coaches have seemed a bit enamored with Oliver and he did see the field quite a bit last season. It would not be a surprise if he is a starter and I consider him, along with Josh Ali, Allen Dailey, Isaiah Epps, and Clevan Thomas, one of those top tier receivers for Kentucky."
Graf (Pick 48): K.D. MCDANIEL
"McDaniel appeared in four games during his freshman season, and showed flashes of being a player that could contribute in year two. He can play multiple linebacker positions, is strong enough to stop the run up the middle, and quick enough to give a pass rush or set the edge on the outside. The redshirt freshman is one of my candidates for breakout player of the year."
ROSTER CHECKS
Team Graf
OL Drake Jackson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Boogie Watson
OL Luke Fortner
WR Josh Ali
DL Phil Hoskins
DL Marquan McCall
DB Cedrick Dort
OL Kenneth Horsey
LB JJ Weaver
DL Kordell Looney
WR Michael Drennen
OL Jeremy Flax
LB Jared Casey
WR Isaiah Epps
LB KD McDaniel
Team Rowland
QB Terry Wilson
OL Landon Young
DL/LB Josh Paschal
LB Jamin Davis
DB Brandin Echols
RB Kavosiey Smoke
LB Jordan Wright
OL Naasir Watkins
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Quandre Mosely
DL Davoan Hawkins
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
TE Keaton Upshaw
WR Clevan Thomas
WR Bryce Oliver
Team Drummond
OL Darian Kinnard
DL Quinton Bohanna
LB DeAndre Square
LB Chris Oats
RB AJ Rose
RB Chris Rodriguez
DB Kelvin Joseph
DL Justin Rogers
TE Justin Rigg
OL Quintin Wilson
DB Jamari Brown
DB Moses Douglass
QB Sawyer Smith
LB Xavier Peters
DB MJ Devonshire
WR Allen Dailey