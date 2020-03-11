Cats Illustrated Mock Draft: Rounds 19 & 20
Second and third-teamers are flying off the board in Rounds 19 & 20 of Cats Illustrated's annual UK Football Mock.
ROUND 19
Travis Graf (Pick 55): ELI COX
"I’ll round out my offensive line with Eli Cox, a player who I’ve been really bullish on since last off-season. I think he’s versatile enough to play either tackle or guard and I think he could be a quality pass blocker as well as run blocker. Cox has only seen action in one game during his time in Lexington, but I expect him to crack the rotation this season."
Justin Rowland (Pick 56): TRAVIS TISDALE
"Offensive explosiveness is a big part of what I've tried to build my team around and in Tisdale I'm doubling down on that. He is my second running back, joining Kavosiey Smoke in the backfield. Tisdale was not needed as a true freshman but he has home run speed and is a big play threat."
Jeff Drummond (Pick 57): MARQUEZ BEMBRY
"I'll round out my linebacker corps with a guy who has kind of been forgotten during the last year. Bembry had a lot of people excited when he signed with UK. The former Tennessee commit and highly regarded prospect suffered a knee injury that slowed his development with the Cats, but the 6-foot-3, 223-pound junior should be competing for a spot in the rotation this year. He has long been touted as a guy with impressive pass-rush potential. Defensive coordinator Brad White tells us he's a guy the staff is looking forward to seeing elevate this spring."
ROUND 20
Drummond (Pick 58): QUA MAHONE
"I'll wrap my defense up with sophomore Qua Mahone, who saw some action in the final four games of the 2019 season and had some good moments, including a sack in the blowout of Louisville. It shows you how much depth the Cats have built that he's still available this late in our draft. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Georgia native has a strong motor and is a nice complement to to my already stout D-Line featuring Quinton Bohanna and Justin Rogers."
Rowland (Pick 59): CAVON BUTLER
"I could have gone a number of ways as I had five defensive linemen and/or linebackers before this pick. As of right now I have Cavon Butler, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Davoan Hawkins and potentially Josh Paschal at defensive line, depending on how I want to slot Paschal on my defense. Butler benefited from a redshirt season last year and he has a bright future in Lexington."
Graf (Pick 60): JALEN GEIGER
"Justin recently informed Cats Illustrated members that Geiger would be transitioning from corner to safety, but Jalen will be playing corner for Team Graf. Geiger’s versatility and toughness is part of what lead him to getting a scholarship offer from the ‘Cats, and I love his physicality in my defensive backfield. The redshirt freshman will get on the field in some fashion in 2020."
ROSTER CHECKS
Team Graf
OL Drake Jackson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Boogie Watson
OL Luke Fortner
WR Josh Ali
DL Phil Hoskins
DL Marquan McCall
DB Cedrick Dort
OL Kenneth Horsey
LB JJ Weaver
DL Kordell Looney
WR Michael Drennen
OL Jeremy Flax
LB Jared Casey
WR Isaiah Epps
LB KD McDaniel
RB Jutahn McClain
DB Tyrell Ajian
OL Eli Cox
DB Jalen Geiger
Team Rowland
QB Terry Wilson
OL Landon Young
DL/LB Josh Paschal
LB Jamin Davis
DB Brandin Echols
RB Kavosiey Smoke
LB Jordan Wright
OL Naasir Watkins
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Quandre Mosely
DL Davoan Hawkins
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
TE Keaton Upshaw
WR Clevan Thomas
WR Bryce Oliver
OL Nick Lewis
DB Taj Dodson
RB Travis Tisdale
DL Cavon Butler
Team Drummond
OL Darian Kinnard
DL Quinton Bohanna
LB DeAndre Square
LB Chris Oats
RB AJ Rose
RB Chris Rodriguez
DB Kelvin Joseph
DL Justin Rogers
TE Justin Rigg
OL Quintin Wilson
DB Jamari Brown
DB Moses Douglass
QB Sawyer Smith
LB Xavier Peters
DB MJ Devonshire
WR Allen Dailey
OL John Young
OL RJ Adams
LB Marquez Bembry
DL Qua Mahone