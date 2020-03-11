Second and third-teamers are flying off the board in Rounds 19 & 20 of Cats Illustrated's annual UK Football Mock.

ROUND 19

Travis Graf (Pick 55): ELI COX

"I’ll round out my offensive line with Eli Cox, a player who I’ve been really bullish on since last off-season. I think he’s versatile enough to play either tackle or guard and I think he could be a quality pass blocker as well as run blocker. Cox has only seen action in one game during his time in Lexington, but I expect him to crack the rotation this season."

Justin Rowland (Pick 56): TRAVIS TISDALE

"Offensive explosiveness is a big part of what I've tried to build my team around and in Tisdale I'm doubling down on that. He is my second running back, joining Kavosiey Smoke in the backfield. Tisdale was not needed as a true freshman but he has home run speed and is a big play threat."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 57): MARQUEZ BEMBRY

"I'll round out my linebacker corps with a guy who has kind of been forgotten during the last year. Bembry had a lot of people excited when he signed with UK. The former Tennessee commit and highly regarded prospect suffered a knee injury that slowed his development with the Cats, but the 6-foot-3, 223-pound junior should be competing for a spot in the rotation this year. He has long been touted as a guy with impressive pass-rush potential. Defensive coordinator Brad White tells us he's a guy the staff is looking forward to seeing elevate this spring."

ROUND 20

Drummond (Pick 58): QUA MAHONE

"I'll wrap my defense up with sophomore Qua Mahone, who saw some action in the final four games of the 2019 season and had some good moments, including a sack in the blowout of Louisville. It shows you how much depth the Cats have built that he's still available this late in our draft. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Georgia native has a strong motor and is a nice complement to to my already stout D-Line featuring Quinton Bohanna and Justin Rogers."

Rowland (Pick 59): CAVON BUTLER

"I could have gone a number of ways as I had five defensive linemen and/or linebackers before this pick. As of right now I have Cavon Butler, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Davoan Hawkins and potentially Josh Paschal at defensive line, depending on how I want to slot Paschal on my defense. Butler benefited from a redshirt season last year and he has a bright future in Lexington."

Graf (Pick 60): JALEN GEIGER

"Justin recently informed Cats Illustrated members that Geiger would be transitioning from corner to safety, but Jalen will be playing corner for Team Graf. Geiger’s versatility and toughness is part of what lead him to getting a scholarship offer from the ‘Cats, and I love his physicality in my defensive backfield. The redshirt freshman will get on the field in some fashion in 2020."

ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

WR Josh Ali

DL Phil Hoskins

DL Marquan McCall

DB Cedrick Dort

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB JJ Weaver

DL Kordell Looney

WR Michael Drennen

OL Jeremy Flax

LB Jared Casey

WR Isaiah Epps

LB KD McDaniel

RB Jutahn McClain

DB Tyrell Ajian

OL Eli Cox

DB Jalen Geiger

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

DB Brandin Echols

RB Kavosiey Smoke

LB Jordan Wright

OL Naasir Watkins

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Quandre Mosely

DL Davoan Hawkins

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

TE Keaton Upshaw

WR Clevan Thomas

WR Bryce Oliver

OL Nick Lewis

DB Taj Dodson

RB Travis Tisdale

DL Cavon Butler

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats

RB AJ Rose

RB Chris Rodriguez

DB Kelvin Joseph

DL Justin Rogers

TE Justin Rigg

OL Quintin Wilson

DB Jamari Brown

DB Moses Douglass

QB Sawyer Smith

LB Xavier Peters

DB MJ Devonshire

WR Allen Dailey

OL John Young

OL RJ Adams

LB Marquez Bembry

DL Qua Mahone