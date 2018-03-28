Round 6 Recap: Justin picked up Denzil Ware, his first linebacker, in the hopes that he and Josh Paschal would provide a strong pass rush. Jeff went with Jordan Jones, a player with tremendous upside if he puts it all together and stays consistent. T.J. rounded out the sixth round by picking Luke Fortner, a versatile lineman who could play center, to try and help Benny Snell out up front.

Round 7 picks

Justin Rowland

Tavin Richardson, wide receiver: There's a real chance that Tavin Richardson is Kentucky's leading receiver this year. Given that I don't feel like the wide receiver unit is very deep, Richardson is an easy pick in this part of the draft for me. We're less sure of what we'll see from Dorian Baker and the other receivers are much younger and presumably less consistent than Richardson will be. I've now got a dynamic Terry Wilson, an outstanding offensive line, and an experienced, older go-to receiver on the offensive side of the ball.

Jeff Drummond

Naasir Watkins, Offensive Line: We've had quite an early run on O-Linemen, which really underscores the kind of potential that unit has entering the 2018 season. My next pick has received arguably more rave reviews from the coaching staff and his teammates than any other young player on the UK roster. An athletic, 6-foot-5, 318 pound tackle, Watkins was a guy who probably could have played last season if the Cats needed it. Fortunately, they've gotten to the point where they can redshirt more and more of their talented signees and allow them to develop at a smart pace. You're going to see Watkins in the rotation this season, and don't be surprised if he isn't a starter at some point. He's got all the raw tools -- athleticism, footwork, long arms -- you look for in a modern tackle.

T.J. Walker

Mason Wolfe, offensive lineman: Listen, if I'm going to draft Benny Snell with my first pick I better have a half decent offensive line that he can run through. Adding Wolfe with Fortner and Asafo-Adjei won't mean I have the best offensive line, but it has experience and it has potential. Assuming I don't round out the line with scrubs that will be good enough for one of the best running backs in the country. Wolfe played in nearly every game last season and could take a huge step forward this year. Plus, you can never have too many Kentuckians on your team.