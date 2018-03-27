Round 6 picks

Justin Rowland

Denzil Ware, DE/OLB: The strength of my team is a powerful offensive line and a settled quarterback situation. This is only my second defensive selection, but when you pair Ware with Joshua Paschal, I feel like my team is going to be able to really get after it and disrupt things up front. Since I haven't drafted quantity on that side of the ball, I feel like I should draft as much havoc as I can. Simply put, I love the idea of having Paschal and Ware on the field together. They're two of Kentucky's three best pass rushers. I'm not quite sure if I'll ultimately have Ware as a defensive lineman or a linebacker so I feel like he gives me some flexibility.

Jeff Drummond

Jordan Jones, LB: I'll allow legendary M.C. Chuck D introduce my next pick: "Attitude, when I'm on fire... Juice on the loose, electric wire." His occasional trips to Mark Stoops' doghouse have caused the Cats' high-energy linebacker to slide further than he should have in our draft, but I'm banking on a big bounce-back season from him in 2018. When he's healthy, focused and dialed in, Jones is as productive a linebacker as there is in the SEC. He's just one year removed from posting 109 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss to earn All-SEC honors. Pairing him with Bohanna on my first level and Edwards on the back end makes me feel good about the direction my defense is going.

T.J. Walker

Luke Fortner, OL: There are better players available and it's unlikely that Fortner starts for Kentucky this season, but I need some bodies on the offensive line and Fortner is going to be an SEC starter before he leaves UK. The redshirt sophomore played in eight games last year and never stood out as a liability. That alone in the SEC should breed optimism for the future. While the Cats struggled with injuries on the offensive line last year Fortner was always mentioned as a player that can be moved along the line. I'm not sure if he will play guard for my team but that would be ideal. Hey, he once played center for his high school basketball team. I may ask him to play center for my squad but hopefully that isn't the case.