football

Cats Illustrated Mock Draft: Round 5 picks

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Earlier today the Cats Illustrated team logged their fourth round picks in the inaugural Cats Illustrated Mock Draft for Kentucky football.

Before we move on to the fifth, here's a look at what just happened.

Round 4 Recap: With the first pick in the round Justin Rowland made his first defensive selection, scooping up promising defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Jeff Drummond picked Gunnar Hoak, ensuring he's got a starting-caliber player under center. T.J. Walker went for versatile offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei.

Femf7acnkdwu1npjoplj
Derrick Baity (UK Athletics)

Round 5 Picks

T.J. Walker

Derrick Baity, cornerback: Mike Edwards is the best player in the secondary for UK, but Baity is second. As the once lofty expectations for Chris Westry lower, they continue to rise for Baity. He will be one of UK's most important pieces defensively this season and his ability to defend different types of receivers makes him intriguing as a potential NFL corner. My strategy in this draft is all about balance and I feel I have one of the top two players at every position I've drafted up to this point and I'm thrilled with the Baity pick.

Jeff Drummond

Quinton Bohanna, defensive lineman: I am pleasantly surprised that the big fella is still available for me here in the fifth round. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Bohanna showed tremendous promise as a true freshman. The staff loves his motor and passion for the game. The Cordova, Tenn., native wants to be a great player, and I think we'll see some of that greatness emerge in 2018. I'll reiterate something I said earlier in the draft: your team is generally as good as your line play proves to be. I feel like I now have UK's best O-Lineman in Logan Stenberg and the Cats' best D-Lineman in Bohanna. Dilly Dilly!

Justin Rowland

Jervontius Stallings, offensive lineman: My theme of drafting based on positional scarcity and building strength across the most important spots on the field works out perfectly here. Stallings is my third offensive lineman, joining Drake Jackson and Landon Young, so he gives me what I believe will turn out to be the best front. He's also an experienced, versatile player, and the only returning Wildcat with any experience snapping other than Jackson. Thus, with this pick I'm ensuring my two esteemed competitors will field a team with a big question in the middle where every play starts.

Cats Illustrated Mock Draft
ROUND T.J. Walker Jeff Drummond Justin Rowland

Round 1

RB Benny Snell

WR Lynn Bowden

QB Terry Wilson

Round 2

LB Josh Allen

DB Mike Edwards

C Drake Jackson

Round 3

TE C.J. Conrad

OG Logan Stenberg

OT Landon Young

Round 4

OL George Asafo-Adjei

QB Gunnar Hoak

DL Josh Paschal

Round 5

CB Derrick Baity

DL Quinton Bohanna

OG Jervontius Stallings
