Round 5 Picks

T.J. Walker

Derrick Baity, cornerback: Mike Edwards is the best player in the secondary for UK, but Baity is second. As the once lofty expectations for Chris Westry lower, they continue to rise for Baity. He will be one of UK's most important pieces defensively this season and his ability to defend different types of receivers makes him intriguing as a potential NFL corner. My strategy in this draft is all about balance and I feel I have one of the top two players at every position I've drafted up to this point and I'm thrilled with the Baity pick.

Jeff Drummond

Quinton Bohanna, defensive lineman: I am pleasantly surprised that the big fella is still available for me here in the fifth round. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Bohanna showed tremendous promise as a true freshman. The staff loves his motor and passion for the game. The Cordova, Tenn., native wants to be a great player, and I think we'll see some of that greatness emerge in 2018. I'll reiterate something I said earlier in the draft: your team is generally as good as your line play proves to be. I feel like I now have UK's best O-Lineman in Logan Stenberg and the Cats' best D-Lineman in Bohanna. Dilly Dilly!

Justin Rowland

Jervontius Stallings, offensive lineman: My theme of drafting based on positional scarcity and building strength across the most important spots on the field works out perfectly here. Stallings is my third offensive lineman, joining Drake Jackson and Landon Young, so he gives me what I believe will turn out to be the best front. He's also an experienced, versatile player, and the only returning Wildcat with any experience snapping other than Jackson. Thus, with this pick I'm ensuring my two esteemed competitors will field a team with a big question in the middle where every play starts.