Round 4 picks

Justin Rowland

Josh Paschal, defensive lineman: It was time to make my first defensive selection. My strategy has been to address the most critical positions, especially where there is scarcity. That's a major reason I'm picking a sophomore Paschal early in this draft. There are only so many defensive linemen on Kentucky's roster that I believe are capable of a breakout 2018 season and Paschal has to be up towards the top of the list after a very promising freshman year. I'm feeling good with how I've addressed quarterback and the two lines early in the draft.

Jeff Drummond

Gunnar Hoak, quarterback - I can't risk waiting too much longer to get my quarterback, even though none of us have any idea who will emerge as UK's starter in 2018. A lot of people believe Terry Wilson is the man to beat, and it makes a lot of sense because he offers a lot of the same RPOs that Stephen Johnson gave the Cats, but don't forget that Hoak is guy that we've already seen perform well against a live defense in last year's spring game. (Reminder: He was 12 of 18 for 92 yards and two TD passes.) I've always loved Hoak's ability to spin it dating back to his high school days. Whether he's a starter or the primary backup, he brings a lot to the table, and I think we'll see him play a substantial role this season.

T.J. Walker

George Asafo-Adjei, offensive lineman. This may not come off as a sexy pick but I need to give Benny Snell some help and I feel like I just scooped up Kentucky's most versatile and potentially hardest working offensive lineman. Without question he's one of the most experienced players on UK's entire team. I'll pencil him at right tackle but I know he could be switched if the numbers don't work out in later rounds. UK's 2015 class may be one of the most underrated in Kentucky football history and I may have just picked the most underrated member of that class.