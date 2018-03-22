Round 2 Recap: With the first pick in Round 2, Justin Rowland picked up starting center Drake Jackson, pairing him with Terry Wilson from the first round. Jeff Drummond picked Mike Edwards, the first defensive player selected in the draft, who is now paired with Lynn Bowden. T.J. Walker, after picking Benny Snell in Round 1, was feeling pretty good about scooping up outside linebacker and star pass rusher Josh Allen.

Round 3 picks

T.J. Walker

C.J. Conrad, tight end: This should help with the fan vote as UK fans love them some C.J. Conrad, but he actually would really help my team offensively. I love Conrad as a run blocker for Benny Snell but obviously we know how good he is as a receiving tight end. Conrad is going to play in the NFL and this could be a huge season for the highly regarded recruit. Injuries weren't kind to Conrad last year and while Stephen Johnson was a fan favorite he wasn't the most accurate passer. I'm not sure if UK will be more pass-happy this year but if given the chance Conrad won't disappoint.

Jeff Drummond

Logan Stenberg, OL: I had to go with guys who had elite skills with my first two picks, but I have always subscribed to the theory that you're only as good as your offensive line. Without it, even if the rest of your team is strong, you can't do what is necessary to win games. This is especially true in the SEC. With that as a backdrop, Stenberg is my pick here. He's UK's top offensive lineman, a mauler, and a guy with a nasty streak who will set the tone for my entire offensive unit.

Justin Rowland

Landon Young, OL: For the second consecutive round I'm picking an offensive lineman, this one also from the Class of 2016. Three rounds in, I don't have any defensive players but only two have been taken and I just don't see a whole lot of separation with most of the remaining players available. I'll address that with my next pick, probably. Young is an intriguing prospect for me. I think he absolutely could be one of the nine best players on Kentucky's team this year. In fact, I'd predict it's likely he will be. Those around the program seem very bullish on him this offseason and he's got two years of experience and a lot of time starting under his belt. It's also tough to measure the significance of that left tackle position. I'm not thrilled that I haven't addressed defense but I feel good about QB, center and left tackle and that's an excellent core in my mind.