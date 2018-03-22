CatsIllustrated.com

Round 1 Recap: T.J. Walker picked Benny Snell with the first overall pick, assuring himself an offense and a team anchored by one of the SEC's best players. Jeff Drummond, Cats Illustrated's managing editor, countered by selecting Lynn Bowden, banking on the rising sophomore taking a big step forward in his second year with the program. Publisher Justin Rowland picked Terry Wilson, who is locked in a tight battle for the starting QB position, because he wanted to lock down a viable quarterback.

Round 2 picks

Justin Rowland

Drake Jackson, center: How's this for an outside the box pick? I don't want to be hot-takey here at all. I'd make this pick 10 times out of 10 given that the goal is to draft the best possible football team. We all saw how Kentucky's offense sputtered and struggled to accomplish anything consistently before Jackson took over as the Wildcats' starting center last season. There was a learning curve when he assumed the snapping duties, but it's no coincidence that Snell broke out and the offense picked up when Jackson got comfortable in the middle of Kentucky's line. Just as I picked Wilson in the first round because I want to answer the most important question in a way I'm comfortable, this pick is about ensuring I've got an offense that runs smoothly. Two rounds in I might not have any players you'll hear about on the SEC Network very often, but I feel great with a dynamic QB and the center who changed the offense last year. I also suspect Jackson is taking on more of the leadership duties and I'd want him in my locker room.

Jeff Drummond

Mike Edwards, DB - One of the most underrated players in the SEC, Edwards gives me the Cats' most productive defender (97 tackles, 7 PBU, 4 INT) and a guy with the versatility to play either safety, corner or nickel. Trivia tidbit: Edwards is one of only four players in program history (Darryl Bishop, 1972; Quentus Cumby, 2002; Danny Trevathan, 2011) to lead the team in both tackles and interceptions. Wherever you line him up, he's always around the ball and provides strong leadership to my defense.

T.J. Walker

Josh Allen, OLB: Don't mind me if I go ahead and lock up the best offensive player (Benny Snell) and the best defensive player. Josh Allen is the type of player you can build a college defense around and I also would love his versatility in this hypothetical draft. I don't think enough has been made about Allen returning to UK. He could have been a first round pick in the NFL Draft. He led UK in sacks and tackles for loss, and finished fourth overall in tackles. He put up monster numbers and even had a somewhat disappointing second-half of the season. I chalk that up to conditioning which should be much better this year.