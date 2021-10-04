Cats Illustrated Kentucky Football Mailbag Pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net
Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland takes football and recruiting questions from site members following Kentucky's 20-13 win against Florida with another huge game against LSU set for this we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news