CatsIllustrated - Cats Illustrated Consensus: Watch out for Isaiah Jackson

If the early part of the John Calipari era was characterized by the nation's very best recruits taking over in Kentucky uniforms, more recent years have been a story of players who were ranked a little lower -- but still five-stars -- blossoming into big-time performers on the collegiate stage.

Everyone's talking about Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston, and Olivier Sarr going into the '20-21 season, but who else might surprise for the 'Cats?

That's what several Cats Illustrated writers discuss today.

David Sisk: I have cast my lot with Isaiah Jackson all along, and I haven't heard anything from practice to discourage that. He is every bit the shot blocker that he was supposed to be. Dan McDonald said last summer that Jackson could end up in the long term being the best post player in the 2020 class. I have also been impressed with the look of Lance Ware in limited clips. Either way those additions to Sarr lead to a very formidable inside game.

Jeff Drummond: All signs point to Isaiah Jackson right now. The super-long freshman big man has reportedly been a rebounding and shot-blocking dynamo in practice, giving the Cats some nice rim protection that they have not had consistently in recent years. He's the kind of player that Cal loves and who could emerge as a real fan favorite.

Justin Rowland: It's got to be Isaiah Jackson, right? Let's make it unanimous. Our guys at Cats Illustrated have been relaying the rumblings, and with Jimmy Dykes tweeting about Jackson this weekend it seems like something we've got to take seriously. Here's a guy who blocked almost eight shots per game last season in high school. Based on what Joel Justus and others have said Jackson is going to be active beyond blocking shots on defense. He's going to get his hands in passing lanes, disrupt entries, and both create and get to 50-50s.

With news of Olivier Sarr's eligibility weeks ago Kentucky went from needing Jackson to be a standout to needing him to be a solid help. They might get someone who comes into his own over the course of the season anyway.

