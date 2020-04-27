Cats Illustrated checks in with top-10 prospect Jaden Bradley
For anyone who has watched tape on Jaden Bradley it's probably not a surprise that he's ranked the No. 8 player in the 2022 class. Nor should it be surprising that he's got 23 offers to his name.“E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news