Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report: UK-Auburn
The Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report is updated with the latest trends following Kentucky's 82-80 win at Auburn.There's a lot of good after one of the program's biggest road wins in quite s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news