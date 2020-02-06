Three-point shooting . Kentucky was 1/10 from three-point range against Mississippi State. After starting the Auburn game 5/10 from long range the 'Cats went cold, shooting 1/6 from deep in the second half. So UK is 2/16 on three-pointers in its last 30 minutes of basketball.

Free throw differential . Against Auburn the 'Cats were -13 points at the foul line compared to the Tigers. That was a big deviation from the season norm, as UK typically beats out its opponent by a nice margin there. On Tuesday, Kentucky was a superb 31/36 (81.1-percent) from the line compared to 17/21 for Mississippi State. That helped make up for only hitting one three-pointer.

