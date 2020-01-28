📉 Putting a team away. Kentucky is undoubtedly playing good basketball. Certainly better than the Wildcats were playing for much of the season before the last three weeks or four weeks. But one area where it can improve is when it has a second half lead. Kentucky has sometimes struggled to extend that lead. It ended up costing UK in Columbia, in that loss to South Carolina. UK survived after giving up second half leads against Arkansas and Texas Tech.

📈 Road warriors. In spite of the above point about UK struggling to extend leads, the bigger point, and a positive, is that the 'Cats are winning on the road. Kentucky has won big games against two good teams in very hostile arenas the last two Saturdays. This is a more experienced, more veteran team than John Calipari has often had at Kentucky and that could be showing up in these difficult settings.

📈 Rebounding. Kentucky had been something between an average and a slightly above average rebounding team until recently. The 'Cats outrebounded Arkansas 47-29 in Fayetteville, it beat UGA on the glass by seven in Lexington, and then it outrebounded Texas Tech by six on Saturday. There are definite signs that Kentucky is improving on the glass. Nick Richards is staying out of foul trouble better than earlier in the year, Keion Brooks has chipped in more on the boards, and it's making UK a better team.