📉 Free throw shooting. There appears to be some regression to the mean not only from the three-point line, but also from the charity stripe. UK had been absolutely lights out all season on freebies. But even as the 'Cats have been scorching hot from outside, over the last two games in wins against UGA and Alabama, UK has been 21/37 on free throws.

📉 Rebounding. No secret here, but this is just not one of John Calipari's better rebounding teams. Not even close. Dating back to Kentucky's loss to Utah, the 'Cats have a total of four more rebounds than the opposition. That's over six games against all Power Five opponents. Alabama played the 'Cats even on the glass 44-44 and the Tide had far too many offensive boards. The silver lining is that Kentucky's backcourt is stuffing the rebounding column on the stat sheet so they're doing their part.

📈 Officiating. That was how a college basketball game should be called. If a player with the ball initiated contact with his body around the rim, there wasn't an anticipated foul call or a quick whistle. UK and Alabama were both called for 13 fouls and the game had a flow because of it.

📉 Turnovers. Kentucky only had 14 against Alabama so it's not a crisis number but anyone who watched the game could have told you that there were too many unforced errors and mistakes that went the other way for points. The decision-making has to be better.