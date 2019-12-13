News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 13:20:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report

EJ Montgomery (Jeff Drummond/CI)
EJ Montgomery (Jeff Drummond/CI)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Once again the Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report is updated to reflect the latest trends for the Wildcats, here given the game against Fairleigh Dickinson in particular but also including ot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}