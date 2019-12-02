E.J. Montgomery. The positive trend for Montgomery is much smaller than for Richards, But it was hard not to see a whole lot of good against UAB, when he . Montgomery's averages are also up significantly from last year, just not as much as Richards'. So far: 8.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG. But that UAB game was impressive and if his 16 points, eight rebounds, and two swats against the Blazers becomes anything close to the norm then everything changes for this team.

Ashton Hagans. In terms of field goal shooting and free throw shooting Hagans is right where he was last year. But most everything else has been markedly better and for a sustained period of time. He was very off against Evansville when Calipari said he was less than 100-percent and shouldn't have played, but Hagans is averaging 13 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds as one of the most versatile guards in the SEC to this point in the early part of the season. He dished out a dozen assists, many to bigs, against UAB.

