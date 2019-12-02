Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report
Kentucky played two more games over the weekend, on Friday night against Mount St. Mary's and then on Sunday against Lamar.
Based on what has transpired in those games and the others before it, here's the latest update to Cats Illustrated's Basketball Stock Report.
|📈
|Nick Richards. He appears to be one of the better big men in the Southeastern Conference. His season opener against Michigan State (7 points, 4 rebounds) wasn't statistically eye-opening but he played well and since then he has been as consistent as anyone on the team. Richards' averages are way up over any other stretch in his UK career to date over a similar number of games. For the season: 14.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 67% FG, and 2.3 BPG. There's no reason to believe this isn't real as the numbers are backed up by the eye test when it comes to his skill level and confidence.
|
📈
|
E.J. Montgomery. The positive trend for Montgomery is much smaller than for Richards, But it was hard not to see a whole lot of good against UAB, when he . Montgomery's averages are also up significantly from last year, just not as much as Richards'. So far: 8.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG. But that UAB game was impressive and if his 16 points, eight rebounds, and two swats against the Blazers becomes anything close to the norm then everything changes for this team.
|
📈
|
Ashton Hagans. In terms of field goal shooting and free throw shooting Hagans is right where he was last year. But most everything else has been markedly better and for a sustained period of time. He was very off against Evansville when Calipari said he was less than 100-percent and shouldn't have played, but Hagans is averaging 13 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds as one of the most versatile guards in the SEC to this point in the early part of the season. He dished out a dozen assists, many to bigs, against UAB.
|
📉
|
Tyrese Maxey. He was undeniably excellent against Michigan State in the opener. Without Maxey's high level of play against the Spartans, UK probably doesn't have that resume-padding win. But that was by far the highlight of his season to date. It's not like he has been bad. He's averaging a very respectable and expected 14.7 points and is shooting 46.5% from the floor. But Maxey has probably been Kentucky's third-best guard this season and has been inconsistent as freshmen tend to be. If Maxey can get his three-point shooting up a tick, find out when to launch, and look to create more off the bounce when the spacing is good he can become a more efficient and consistent offensive player who is a regular go-to option in the offense. This might seem like a high bar, but Kentucky needs him to be very good in order to realize its full potential.
|
📈
|
Three-point shooting. Kentucky was 10/22 from three-point range against Lamar and while the 'Cats were only 5/15 against UAB, they were 5/10 in the first half. The entire team looked more confident taking good shots from outside. Prioritizing the three ball is a part of getting more production there.
|
📉
|
Kahlil Whitney. More than anyone on the team, Whitney is the talent without a current role. He is only averaging 2.7 rebounds per game and his 36.8% FG number is in part the product of taking too many ill-advised, contested shots that are lower percentage looks than Kentucky could otherwise find.