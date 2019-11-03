📉

Tyrese Maxey's scoring. Let's be careful to draw distinctions here. Nobody should be too concerned with Maxey's overall impact, because his defense has been very good and is one of the reasons UK ought to have the best on-ball perimeter defense in college basketball. And he dished out five assists, so Maxey did impact UK in the scoring column. But he has had only one offensively efficient scoring half out of four against poor competition thus far. It's probably best to prepare to be patient for his scoring impact to gradually improve as he adjusts to the college game.