📈 Perimeter Defense. It's early -- required disclaimer, again -- but Kentucky's perimeter defense may be the best part about this year's team. Between Ashton Hagans, Quickley, and freshman Tyrese Maxey, it's tough to imagine there's another team in college basketball with a three-headed perimeter defensive monster like the Wildcats will have. In terms of getting out on shooters, disrupting passing lanes, forcing turnovers, and cutting off penetration, that's tough to quantify. But it's a very good thing.

📉 Rebounding. There's really no excuse for Kentucky to be outrebounded by Georgetown College but that's what happened on Sunday (45-39). Georgetown also beat Kentucky on the offensive glass 16-6, finding 12 second chance points in the process. Michigan State is obviously known for rebounding under Tom Izzo so this is a part of the Wildcats that will be challenged in a big way soon.

📉 Kahlil Whitney. He arrived in Lexington as one of the crown jewels in another recruiting class universally regarded as fantastic, but Whitney has struggled in early preseason action. Against Georgetown he looked lost at times, and he failed to get into the scoring column, missing all five of his field goal attempts. He also didn't grab a single rebound. No points, no boards, no assists, 0/2 from the line. No permanent conclusions, but it's concerning.

📉 E.J. Montgomery. He started the game doing a lot of good things, from running the court to attacking from the wing and following shots, but old habits resurfaced as the game wore on. Montgomery just has a harder time finishing with buckets than you would think given his size and skill level. Five points (2/7 FG) and four rebounds when the 'Cats are struggling to crash the glass is not going to cut it.