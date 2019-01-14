Cats Illustrated Basketball Stock Report (1/14)
Cats Illustrated's regular Stock Report is updated to reflect the latest trends in Kentucky basketball following the Cats' 56-47 victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, which moved the team t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news