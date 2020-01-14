One of the biggest Caliparisms was on full display Tuesday at the Craft Center as No. 10 Kentucky prepared for its SEC matchup with South Carolina.

"I can't hide you."

Kahlil Whitney can relate. The Wildcats' freshman guard was surrounded by more than a dozen video cameras, cell phones, and microphones as he discussed recent struggles that have led to drastically diminished playing time.

The McDonald's All-American started Kentucky's first seven games of the season, averaging close to 20 minutes of action. During the Wildcats' current four-game winning streak, however, he has played a combined 30 minutes and failed to record a single point.

"There were definitely going to be some ups and downs no matter what situation you're in," Whitney said when asked if his freshman year was surprisingly difficult. "I definitely felt like I put in enough work, and now I'm just waiting for everything to click."

If and when it does click, some believe the ultra-athletic 6-foot-6 wing could be the X-factor for a 12-3 Kentucky squad looking to take the next step.

"It's pretty scary," fellow freshman Tyrese Maxey said of Whitney's flashes of potential in practice. Dunking on teammates with his 42-inch vertical leap. Being disruptive in the passing lanes with his massive wingspan. Rebounding and blocking shots.

"That's how I know, once we get those guys going and playing to their potential, it's going to be really good. That's why I tell people we haven't even peaked yet."

Maxey knows Whitney better than anyone in the program. They are roommates who have played on the AAU and camp circuit for three years. He knows what his pal is going through.

"I love that dude to death," Maxey said. "I just told him to go out there and focus on the defensive end. That's the hard part. As long as you do that, things will take care of itself."

Maxey hinted that Whitney may have briefly pondered if he was good enough to play at UK. "I'm proud of him for staying."

"It's hard for all of us," he added. "Coach Cal always says Kentucky's not for everybody. So it's a hard place to play, and he's a hard coach to play for, but he loves us and he's resilient and he wants the best for all of us."

Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne, who has been instrumental in the development of junior center Nick Richards -- once a struggling former McDonald's All-American like Whitney -- sees signs that Whitney may be close to turning a corner.

"The first thing is his character," Payne said. "High, high-character kid. Works hard. Tries hard. And in situations like this where you try so hard and it's just not quite working right, you have to take incremental progress. So, for him, it's being solid defensively. It's fighting to get rebounds. It's shooting the ball -- whether it goes in or not -- shooting the ball with confidence."

Like many young players, Whitney has shown a tendency to tie too much of his focus and emotions to whether or not his shot is dropping. Understandable for a guy who scored more than 2,000 points at Roselle Catholic in Chicago.

The UK staff is working to eliminate that, not just with Whitney but most of the roster.

"It's when you let go and relax and do it with confidence," Payne said. "And if it goes in, great. If it don't and you you shot it with confidence and you executed, fine. We live with it.

"I feel confident he's going to fight through. I'm happy with the progress he's made the last game, the last two games, where he shows signs that 'I'm going to lock down and be into it defensively.' We just need a little more."

For those who may be concerned about his mindset, Whitney says things are not as bad as they may appear. A balanced social life helps him stay even-keeled.

"I’ve already made it through the toughest situations in my life and I know a lot of you guys probably think this is driving me crazy and really affecting me, but it’s really not," he said. "I’m staying in the gym and trying to make myself better.”



