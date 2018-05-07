One of Kentucky's final non-conference tests of the regular season will come Tuesday as the Wildcats travel to Bloomington, Ind., for a Top 25 matchup with the rival Hoosiers.

Unlike many mid-week games, this one could carry some major implications for the postseason. No. 17 Kentucky and No. 19 Indiana are both looking to pad their resume and earn one of the coveted 16 host seeds for the NCAA regionals.



Kentucky (30-17) is coming off a tough series at Tennessee, dropping two out of three games to the SEC East's last-place club. Likewise, Indiana (31-13) is trying to right the ship after being swept at Minnesota in Big Ten play.

The Cats feature one of the top power-hitting teams in the nation, led by a combined 32 home runs and 94 RBI by junior first baseman/catcher Kole Cottam and senior outfielder Luke Heyer. Each have bashed 16 home runs this season.

A pair of sophomore infielders lead the IU offense. Matt Gorski sports a team-high .379 average, six home runs and 31 RBI. Scotty Bradley is hitting .356 with five homers. The Hoosiers are scuffling a bit offensively, however, scoring two or fewer runs in four of their last six games.

Indiana is expected to be a good challenge on the mound with a team ERA of 2.69. Seven different Hoosiers have made starts this season with strong results. None have an ERA higher than 3.63.

The teams met twice last season with UK winning both games, including a matchup in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Game time is slated for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.



