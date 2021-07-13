Cats' Holt Jones drafted by Miami Marlins

A third Kentucky player has joined the MLB Draft board for 2021.

Holt Jones, a 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 14th round of the draft on Tuesday. He was the 419th pick overall.

A fourth-year junior from California, Jones transferred to UK from Clemson prior to the 2021 season. He was a key member of the Wildcats' bullpen, appearing in 20 games while posting a 1-0 record and one save. His ERA was 5.72, but it was 3.98 the previous year, and scouts like his fastball in the upper 90s.

Jones followed John Rhodes (3rd round, Baltimore Orioles) and Austin Schultz (10th round, Detroit Tigers) as Wildcats selected in this year's draft. The San Diego Padres also drafted the Cats' top signee, Jackson Merrill, a shortstop from Maryland, in the first round.

The Marlins’ selection of Jones was their sixth of a UK player since 2015, including OF Tristan Pompey and LHP Andrew Miller in 2018, IF Riley Mahan (2017), RHP Dustin Beggs (2016), and OF Kyle Barrett (2015). Zach Pop, an important piece of the bullpen during UK’s 2017 Super Regional run, was acquired by the Marlins last offseason and made his major league debut in 2021.



