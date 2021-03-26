CatsIllustrated - Cats hang on for wild win to open series at Auburn

It was a bumpy ride for Kentucky in its first road game of the 2021 season, but the Wildcats showed some serious resolve in an 8-6 win on Friday night at Auburn.

The UK bullpen coughed up the lead in both the seventh and ninth innings -- including a four-run rally by the Tigers in a disastrous ninth -- but in both cases, the Cats battled back with go-ahead runs in their next at-bat.

Kentucky (15-4, 3-1 SEC) got home runs from John Rhodes and Reuben Church in the eighth inning and an RBI double from Chase Estep in the 10th to hold off a relentless Auburn squad.

Daniel Harper, the third man out of the UK bullpen on the night, got out of a jam in the ninth by stranding the winning run at third. The veteran right-hander allowed a pair of baserunners in the 10th but worked his way out of it again to earn his second win of the season against no losses.

Kentucky starter Cole Stupp turned in an impressive outing, allowing only two runs on eight hits while walking none over seven innings on the mound.

The Cats got a nice performance from the bottom of the lineup, in particular, as Church, Estep, and Ryan Ritter each collected two hits. Church, a freshman third baseman, drove in five of UK's eight runs. His three-run, opposite-field blast in the eighth inning staked the Cats to a 6-2 lead.

UK relievers Holt Jones and Sean Harney had trouble nailing down the win, though, allowing four runs on two hits, two walks, and two hit batters in their combined 1.1 innings of work.

Richard Fitts (0-3) took the loss for Auburn (11-9, 0-4 SEC), surrendering the go-ahead hit to Estep in the 10th. That double drove home pinch-runner Zeke Lewis, who stole second after Coltyn Kessler opened the inning with a single.

The series resumes with Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.