Cats hammer Heels, 98-69

A self-described "student of the game," Sahvir Wheeler was not happy with the grades he received for his play last week in a disappointing loss at Notre Dame.

So Kentucky's junior point guard dove back into film study to find out what he could do better to lead the Wildcats in Saturday's CBS Sports Classic matchup with North Carolina. That included an early-morning session with his father to see what Tennessee's guards did so well in its 89-72 win over the Tar Heels on Nov. 21.

The result?

Wheeler constantly attacked the basket for a game-high 26 points, dished out eight assists, and recorded four steals to spark No. 10 Kentucky to a 98-69 rout of North Carolina at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I credit my teammates and coaches," Wheeler said. "Those guys told me you can't play that way if we're going to be good, but they kept their confidence in me, they were in the gym with me after that (Notre Dame) game, and I was hard on myself, but they said they believe in me, so all credit to them. They motivated me and kept me positive."

"Sahvir had to lead us," UK head coach John Calipari said. "Forget about how you're playing, whether it's good or poor, just lead us."

Kentucky (8-2) delivered its best performance of the season, shooting 54% from the field, knocking down 8-of-15 from 3-point range, dishing out 20 assists, and dominating the glass 44-26.

In addition to Wheeler's big effort, the Cats got 16 points and 12 rebounds from junior center Oscar Tshiebwe despite early foul trouble. It marked his eighth double-double in 10 games this season. Grad senior guard Kellen Grady scored 18 points and went 5-of-7 from the arc. Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. chipped in with 10 points to give UK four players in double-figures.

"The best news we got is we can play without Oscar," Calipari said. "We found out we could hold our own. I thought Lance (Ware) was terrific, and Kellen (Grady) made shots."

The Cats led 40-29 at halftime but took control of the game with a 13-6 spurt coming out of the break. With the help of a pair of Grady 3s, they stretched the lead to 25 by the midpoint of the period and led by as much as 35 before the dust settled.

North Carolina (8-3), which saw a five-game win streak snapped, got 22 points and 10 rebounds from big man Armando Bacot, but the Tar Heels had only one other player, guard R.J. Davis, in double-figures with 10 points.

Hubert Davis' squad shot 43% from the field, made only 1-of-13 from 3-point range, and committed 12 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Cats.

*****

In this Rapid Recap feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

GAME BALL:

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky -- The Cats' diminutive point guard was coming off a rough outing in a disappointing loss at Notre Dame -- a game which saw him benched down the stretch with UK still having a shot to winn -- and he looked like he came out today with something to prove. He delivered in a big way, falling just one point shy of his career scoring high with 26 points to go along with eight assists, four steals, and just two turnovers.

KEY MOMENT:

A case could be made that it was when both UCLA and Ohio State (UK's original opponent in the CBS Sports Classic) had to withdraw from the event due to Covid-19 safety protocols. But the Cats were ready to play whoever they saw today, and they dominated from the opening tip. Sahvir Wheeler's early steal and runout basket set the tone for the rest of the night as UK owned the UNC backcourt.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Largest margin of victory (29) over North Carolina in the history of the series. Kentucky defeated the Tar Heels by 39 on Jan. 9, 1950.

20 - Assists for UK on 39 made field goals, all part of a 54% shooting night for the Cats.

+21 - Advantage from the 3-point arc for the Cats, who knocked down 8-of-15 treys while holding UNC to a 1-for-13 night.

+35 - Kentucky's largest lead, coming at 98-63 with 1:20 remaining.

44-26 - Rebounding advantage for the Cats, who continue to lead the nation in rebound margin.

QUOTABLE:

"I play for the big lights. This is why I came here, to play against the best, to be challenged every day by my coaches and teammates, and to play a tough schedule." -- UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler on how he played with so much confidence coming off a tough performance in a loss last Saturday at Notre Dame.

UP NEXT:

The Cats return home to face the rival Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Louisville (7-4) lost 82-72 on Saturday afternoon at Western Kentucky.