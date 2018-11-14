What was expected to be a major advantage for Kentucky entering the new college basketball season may have actually set the Wildcats back.

According to UK head coach John Calipari, the Cats' summer exhibition trip to the Bahamas may have given him a false impression that his squad was further along than it actually was.

That miscalculation -- combined with some major star power from newly annointed No. 1 Duke -- manifested itself in the worst loss of Calipari's college career, 118-84, and showed the Cats that they needed to re-evaluate their approach.

“Probably going back to some old school," Calipari said ahead of UK's matchup with North Dakota on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. "... We went too far; tried to do too much, and we didn't really get established in what we wanted to be.

"Maybe I was trying to get ready for a game that I thought was important and move them too far. So now all the stuff that makes us who we are, we didn’t do any of it. So we’ve kind of gone back and just said, let’s just get this stuff down.”

Now into his 10th season as the head coach at Kentucky, Calipari acknowledged that he's made this oversight before with the Cats' freshman-oriented rosters.

The 2013-14 readily comes to mind. UK signed the top-rated player at four of the five positions prior to that season -- guards Andrew and Aaron Harrison, power forward Julius Randle, and center Dakari Johnson -- but struggled through a regular season that included nine losses before going on a tournament run that ended in the national championship game.

"Anytime I think these kids know something, then I'm more than likely making a mistake, and that's just about every team I've coached here," he said. "Just taking it back a step. Little bit of old school.

"I've done this more than once... I thought we were fine until you get smacked, and then you realize, 'Uh oh. We really don't even know how to get open.'"

No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) took some strides in Game 2, shaking off a slow start on its way to a 71-59 win over a Southern Illinois squad that many basketball observers believe will be an NCAA Tournament team.

But the Cats turned the ball over 19 times in that game, and that's been a point of emphasis in recent practices.

“Our bigs have a lot of turnovers right now," Calipari said. "More than half of our turnovers are from our big guys.”

Reid Travis, EJ Montgomery, PJ Washington and Nick Richards are all "underwater" in assist-to-turnover ratio, as Calipari calls it. As a team, UK has recorded only 28 assists while committing 34 turnovers.

"Instead of making the easiest pass you make the hardest pass," Calipari said of the most likely cause of the miscues.



