Emilien Pitre delivered a clutch, two-out single in the 10th inning Friday to drive home the winning run for Kentucky in a 5-4 win over Southern Illinois to open a three-game series in Carbondale, Ill.

Pitre, a sophomore infielder who entered the game with a team-leading .444 batting average, battled out of an 0-2 hole to deliver the game-winning hit.

The Wildcats (12-2) claimed their eighth consecutive victory.

Kentucky led 4-0 in the fifth inning behind a strong starting pitching effort from Darren Williams, but saw the Salukis battle back to tie the game with a run in the eigth inning and another in the ninth.

The Cats collected 10 hits and drew 10 walks, but put themselves in a tough spot late in the game by stranding 15 baserunners.

Seth Chavez had a Southern Illinois runner reach third base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but the hard-throwing UK reliever came up with a big strikeout of Salukis leadoff hitter Mathieu Vallee, who had three hits on the night, to end the game.

Southern Illinois (6-8) also failed to cash in on numerous opportunities, stranding 12 runners in the game.

Devin Burkes, Hunter Gilliam, and Nolan McCarthy each had two hits to lead UK at the plate.

Chavez (1-0) picked up his first decision of the season by retiring five of the final seven batters.

Williams held SIU to just two runs on seven hits (five of the infield variety) over six innings of work. He struck out three and walked none.

Kentucky improved to 107-16 under head coach Nick Mingione against non-Power 5 opponents.

The series resumes on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.



