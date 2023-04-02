LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The best baseball teams can beat you in multiple ways.

Kentucky put that on display this weekend in a three-game sweep of Missouri, pounding out 12 runs in the series opener, getting a combined shutout from its pitching staff in Game 2, and making multiple clutch defensive plays to preserve a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Centerfielder Jackson Gray and shortstop Grant Smith executed a perfect relay to throw out a Missouri runner at third and thwart what had the looks of a big inning brewing for the Tigers in the fourth.

Two innings later, UK first baseman Hunter Gilliam dove to take away a potential two-run double down the right-field line from Missouri's Justin Colon.

Then Gray delivered another defensive gem in the seventh, diving to rob the Tigers' Jackson Lovich of a base hit with runners at second and third in a 2-1 game.

Each one may have ultimately saved the game for the No. 16 Wildcats (25-3, 8-1 SEC), who are off to their best start in league play in program history. It marks the first time since the memorable 2017 season that UK has opened SEC play with three series wins.

"I liked how we won this game," said UK head coach Nick Mingione, whose pitching staff and defense battled to leave 16 Missouri runners on base. "The first two games, we won it in a different fashion (12-2 and 10-0 in run-rule finals). I was really proud of our pitchers. They left 16 guys on base, so we had plenty of times to cave and give in, but give our guys credit, they didn't do that."

Added Mingione: "A ton of great defense."

Fittingly, Missouri loaded the bases against UK reliever Ryan Hagenow in the ninth inning. The Cats called on Seth Chavez in hopes of recording the final out, and he got the Tigers' Ty Wilmsmeyer to pop up to catcher Devin Burkes and end the game.

Six pitchers combined to hold Missouri to just one run. Zack Lee started for the Cats, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. Jackson Nove, Mason Moore, Zach Hise, Hagenow, and Chavez took it from there, each making enough big pitches to secure the victory.

Moore (1-0) worked two scoreless innings to earn the win. Chavez picked up his first save of the season.

Offensively, the Cats made the most of just five hits, including two by Gray. Gilliam had one of those to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, the third longest at UK since 2005. Emilien Pitre and Smith each drove in a run.

Chandler Murphy (3-2) started and was a tough-luck loser for Missouri, allowing only two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings.

The No. 25 Tigers (19-9, 3-6 SEC) have lost six straight on the weekend since opening league play with a sweep of Tennessee.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Dayton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.



