LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's menu for the season opener had something for just about everyone.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game en route to a 44-14 win over Ball State on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.

Transfer tailback Ray Davis, who was last seen in this venue carving up the UK defense as part of Vanderbilt's shocking upset a year ago, rushed for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Wildcat debut. Portal mate Devin Leary threw for 241 yards and a score.

Senior safety Jalen Geiger, back for his first game since a knee injury last season at Florida cost him most of the 2022 campaign, had a 69-yard scoop-and-score touchdown on a fumble forced by Alex Afari to highlight a solid day at the office by the UK defense.

And the Cats' special teams got a 99-yard kickoff return by Barion Brown and three field goals from 40-plus yards by newcomer Alex Raynor to highlight a strong start for that unit under new coach Jay Boulware.

There were just enough positives to keep Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops in good spirits on a day when the Cats were not particularly sharp overall.

"We're always going respect and enjoy and appreciate any victory," said Stoops, who begins his 11th season on the sidelines with UK. "Certainly one where you won by quite a bit. So we will take the good from this, and certainly there is a lot that we did good. I don't want to dwell on the negative...

"Very aggravated at a lot of things. Without giving excuses either, it's like it was one of those games it was very odd the way it was flowing with the defensive score, kick return, and then quick possession at the end of the half. Offensively, it was hard to get in a rhythm."

Kentucky did not throw the ball as well as some had anticipated with Leary at quarterback and offensive coordinator Liam Coen returning for his second stint with the Cats. UK was just 18 of 31 for 241 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

“It’s definitely been a little while since, you know, I was able to play in a game, but I’m happy to walk away with a win," said Leary, who had his 2022 season cut short by a shoulder injury at NC State. "But, at the same time, a lot of guys understand that we left a lot of plays out there."

Ultimately, the protection was solid, the running game was good, and the scoring contributions from both the defense and special teams helped cover some of those blemishes.

“Now, obviously we lost to a good football team," Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. "... You know, certainly, on our end of it, we can't lose the turnover margin. You know, those two big turnovers in the first half were costly and when you're playing against a good football team like this, it's important to play your best football for four quarters and be able to string that together."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

After Kentucky fell behind 7-3 at the end of of a sluggish first quarter, the Cats responded with an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Ray Davis to take the lead for good. Jalen Geiger's fumble return for a touchdown made it 17-7, and a pair of Alex Raynor field goals gave UK a comfy 23-7 lead at halftime. The only other score by Ball State the remainder of the day was quickly answered by Barion Brown's 99-yard kickoff return.

GAME BALL:

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky - The junior inside linebacker -- labeled a "freak" by coaches and teammates alike leading up to the season -- was a disruptive force from sideline to sideline all day. He led the team with 12 tackles, including six solos, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1 - Sack allowed by the UK offensive line after finishing 126th nationally with 46 surrendered in 2022.

1st - Scoop-and-score fumble return touchdown by UK since the final play of the 2019 Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

1.8 - Average yards per rushing attempt by the Ball State offense. Meanwhile, UK averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

2nd - Career kickoff return for a TD by Kentucky's Barion Brown. The preseason All-American specialist also took one back for a score in last year's season opener against Miami.

8 - Tackles for loss by the Kentucky defense, including multiples by Trevin Wallace, Alex Afari, and Kahlil Saunders. The latter was in on both of the Cats' sacks.

20/31 - Kentucky's run-pass ratio in Liam Coen's return as offensive coordinator.

73% - Completion percentage by Ball State (22 of 30) against the UK defense.

QUOTABLE:

"I will say that things I had talked about, and you guys have witnessed with special teams, have improved. That's a very big positive I think. We had one snap that was a touch high, but other than that, everything was smooth, very good kicks. The kickoff return, the punt game was good. Kickoffs were strong. So overall, very improved with that unit." UK head coach Mark Stoops

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next week against Eastern Kentucky in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff at Kroger Field. Broadcast is set for ESPN+. At the time of this report, the Colonels were trailing 42-7 at halftime on Saturday in their opener at Cincinnati.