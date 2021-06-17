Cats first to offer 2024 in-state OL Hayes Johnson
Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County offensive lineman Hayes Johnson is someone Kentucky football fans should know about.He's an in-state line prospect who now has an offer from the Wildcats, and tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news