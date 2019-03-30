LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky fought its way back from a five-run deficit to send Saturday's game against Georgia to extra innings, but the No. 4 Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the 10th inning to win 10-8 and take the series from the Wildcats.

Georgia (23-5, 7-2 SEC) was able to scratch out a pair of runs in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit as a leadoff walk and back-to-back misplays on sacrifice bunt attempts loaded the bases with no outs. A wild pitch plated the first run and a sacrifice fly by Aaron Schunk gave the Bulldogs an insurance run.

Schunk (1-0) started the game at third base but moved to the mound in the fifth inning. He tossed two shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Connor Tate helped stake the Bulldogs to the early lead by hitting a first-inning grand slam over the left-field wall at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (16-12, 1-8 SEC) got a three-run home run from Ryan Shinn and a solo shot from Jaren Shelby to tie the game at eight in the eighth inning.

Shelby, Shinn, Coltyn Kessler and Austin Schultz each collected three hits on one of the Cats' best offensive days of the season. Shinn had a home run, a double and four RBI. Kessler hit his first career home run.

Daniel Harper (2-1), one of seven UK pitchers on the day, took the loss after giving up the decisive runs in the 10th inning, but both runs were unearned.

The Cats will begin an eight-game road swing that will take them to Louisville on Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. ET matchup with the rival Cardinals.



