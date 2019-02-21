Coming off a three-game sweep of Austin Peay to open the season, Kentucky takes a big step up the competition ladder this weekend when the Wildcats visit Lubbock, Texas, for a three-game series against No. 3 Texas Tech.

It's a rematch of sorts between the two teams that met early last season in Lexington. UK took two out of three games against the No. 3 Red Raiders in that one, but the Cats have returned with a roster that features 22 first-year players in 2019.

The series opens Friday at 3 p.m. ET with Kentucky expected to send junior left-hander Zack Thompson to the mound. The preseason All-American is coming off a dominant effort in his season debut, holding Austin Peay to just one hit over four shutout innings that featured nine strikeouts.

Jimmy Ramsey (1-0, 3.60) and Dillon Marsh (0-0, 2.25) are expected to take the mound for UK in games two and three, both scheduled for 2 p.m. ET starts on Saturday and Sunday. Bullpen specialist Carson Coleman (2-0, 0.00) picked up two wins on the opening weekend by retiring all 11 batters he faced.

Offensively, the Cats put 31 runs on the board in their sweep of the Governors despite cold and damp conditions in Clarksville, Tenn. It was the most runs that UK has scored in a three-game road series in 12 years.

Junior college transfers Dalton Reed (2 doubles, 2 HRs) and Jaren Shelby (7 hits, 5 runs, 5 RBI) played big roles in those wins as well as junior designated hitter TJ Collett, who hit two home runs and drove in seven runs.

Texas Tech (2-1) saw its pitching staff give up 24 runs in a three-game opening series against Oregon, but the Red Raiders' bats showed why they are so highly regarded with 22 runs of their own. Sophomore catcher Braxton Fulford hit two of Tech's five home runs during the series against Oregon.

*****

WEEKEND DETAILS:

Friday, Feb. 22 at #3 Texas Tech

3 p.m. ET; Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park (Lubbock, Texas)

Saturday, Feb. 23 at #3 Texas Tech

3 p.m. ET; Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park (Lubbock, Texas)

Sunday, Feb. 24 at #3 Texas Tech

2 p.m. ET; Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park (Lubbock, Texas)

*****

Radio: UK Sports Network; 98.5 FM Lexington (Dick Gabriel); UKathletics.com

TV/Online: Friday – Texas Tech TV; Saturday – Texas Tech TV; Sunday – Fox Sports Southwest+