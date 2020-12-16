CatsIllustrated - Cats excited about in-state recruiting haul

As the Covid-19 pandemic turned the football recruiting class of 2021 into one of the most unusual challenges that coaches will ever encounter, Kentucky leaned on a strong batch of in-state talent to bolster the program.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops unveiled 18 new Wildcats on Wednesday, the first day of the December early signing period, and seven of those are standouts from the Bluegrass State.

"I think the big storyline for this class is the state of Kentucky," Stoops said. "I really feel like that was a priority for us coming into it, and we really worked the state exceptionally hard.

"Since I've been here, there's been so much growth. It's been getting so much better. These (high school) coaches do an exceptional job, and the product on the field is paying off. It's so much better, top to bottom, than it was early on (in his tenure at UK)."

With official visits ruled out for this year due to the virus, the UK staff leaned heavily on established relationships and new technology to keep up with prospects and their high school coaches. That could have helped the Cats in this particular recruiting cycle with so many high-potential players in their proverbial backyard.

Kentucky's in-state haul included four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton and three-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus Jr. from Lexington's Frederick Douglass High School. Burton (6-4, 290) had a Who's Who of College Football list of scholarship offers that included Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. Crowdus (5-10, 170) was also a hot commodity after racking up 91 catches for 1,505 yards, and 22 touchdowns during his career with the Broncos.

"Talking about the guys from right here in town, Frederick Douglass... those guys are difference-makers," Stoops said. "They've been a priority of ours since two or three years ago."

Stoops praised Burton for his athleticism. "He's a different guy... He runs and moves as well as any offensive lineman I've been around. And I know he's only going to get here and get better."

UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow called Crowdus a "legit 4.3 (40-yard dash) guy" with a 46-inch vertical jump, big reasons why he also received offers from programs like Ohio State and Oklahoma. He could be an important piece to next year's UK offense, which is expected to throw the ball much more with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen bringing his system from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cats also landed a pair of star teammates out of North Hardin High School in running back La'Vell Wright and defensive back Jordan Lovett. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Wright, who was rated the No. 12 all-purpose back in the nation by Rivals, rushed for 4,019 yards and 53 touchdowns during his career with the Trojans.

"La'Vell Wright is a phenomenal running back and will fit real good in this new system that we're going to run. He'd fit good in any system," Stoops said.

Added Marrow: "I watched La'Vell when I went to watch (UK defensive tackle Octavius) Oxendine his junior year, and I texted coach Stoops and coach (Eddie) Gran. I said, 'Listen, I just watched a back that kinda reminded me of a Benny (Snell) or Chris Rodriguez type. Very tough. Can catch out of the backfield. Will pick up the blitz. Will get the tough yards.

"The Big Blue Nation is going to love this kid."

Lovett (6-2, 195) had a remarkable 17 interceptions the last two years. Stoops, who is very hands-on with the selection and coaching of defensive backs, referred to Lovett as "big time."

Another offensive weapon comes from Bowling Green High School in the form of 6-4, 240-pound tight end Jordan Dingle. A Top 25 national prospect at his position, Dingle has caught 36 passes for 473 yards and two touchdowns this season in leading Bowling Green to a 9-2 record and a spot in this weekend's 5A state championship game at Kroger Field.

"I think coach Stoops was going to fire me if we didn't get him," joked Marrow, who will also be Dingle's position coach at UK.

"Has all the ability in the world," Stoops added. "Has that length we're looking for at tight end."

Dingle will be joined by his older brother, Justice, in Lexington. The former highly regarded defensive prospect will be transferring from Georgia Tech to UK.

Marrow said Justice Dingle (6-3, 280), a junior, reminds him of current Wildcat defensive end Josh Paschal.

A talented quarterback rounds out the Bluegrass State haul for the Cats. Somerset's Kaiya Sheron was a player that the staff identified during a summer camp two years ago as a potential future star.

"They won a state championship a year ago, and we watched Kaiya throw a winning touchdown at the end of one of the best high school games that I've ever seen," Stoops said.

Sheron (6-3, 200) passed for 3,218 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Briarjumpers while rushing for 959 yards and nine touchdowns.